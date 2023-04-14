Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Clemson Virginia Basketball
Buy Now

Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) shoots the ball against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

 Mike Kropf

Isaac McKneely wasted little time making his mark on the basketball floor at the collegiate level as a freshman at Virginia this past season.

The Poca native got high marks in the classroom, too.

Stories you might like