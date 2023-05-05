Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston baseball team continued its dominance in the Mountain East Conference, winning its fifth straight South Division title on Friday.

The Golden Eagles did so by shutting out their rival West Virginia State 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader in the Kanawha Classic at home at behind the arm of sophomore Cole Peschl.

