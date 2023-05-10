West Virginia State University and Frostburg State were involved in a pitchers' duel in the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.
After a scoreless three innings, the Bobcats were able to finally deliver in the fourth inning with three runs and go on for a 4-0 victory over WVSU at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
The Yellow Jackets (28-21) drop down to the loser’s bracket and will face an elimination game against their rival, the University of Charleston, on Thursday at 2 p.m.
The two teams just played four games in the regular season's final series over the weekend, with the Golden Eagles taking the first three games before State took the fourth.
“We have got to get ourselves picked back up and get ready to go,” WVSU coach Sean Loyd said. “We will just have to see what plays out tomorrow.
“I’m curious to see how these guys bounce back. I’ve only got five guys who have played in this tournament, and four are pitchers. Tonight was important for them to try and get comfortable with the environment when the stakes are a little bit higher.”
Meanwhile, with the win, Frostburg (31-18) advances to the winner’s bracket, and will get a day off before playing on Friday at 2 p.m. against the winner of the Wheeling and Concord game played on Thursday.
“Any time you can win the first game in the tournament, we know that’s big to set up the rest of the weekend,” Frostburg manager Anthony Williams said. “We are just happy to get a win and with the pitching performance today.”
State’s Tyler Lafferty, the ace of the pitching staff, and Frostburg’s Jake Stretch both pitched strong games. Neither team could plate a run through three and a half innings, but finally in the fourth inning, the Bobcats struck and get on the scoreboard with three runs.
Lafferty got the first two batters out, but issued a walk to Mikey Guy, a single to Trevor Jones and another base on balls to Frostburg State’s Cy Probst to load the bases.
Christian Schertzer hit a deep fly ball for the Bobcats which was lost in the lights, going for a bases-clearing triple to left-center field to give Frostburg all the runs it needed.
“Tyler got two quick outs with their best guys and sometimes you get on automatic pilot and lose a little focus,” Loyd said. “Then he gave up the walks. On the hit, the sky here this time of the night is tough. It’s a tough break, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. If we don’t score, we aren’t going to win anyway.”
“It is a night game here and we haven’t played a lot of them,” Williams said. “We talked about that the other day. Schertzer got one up in the lights. Their guy broke in and couldn’t get back to recover, and that cleared the bases. It was a big moment.”
Coming into the tournament, Lafferty sported a 2.47 earned run average with a 4-3 record. Against the Bobcats, the right-handed pitcher threw a complete game, going eight innings, scattering four hits with 10 strikeouts on 110 pitches.
“Tyler threw the ball well and did a good job of pitching to the game plan,” Loyd said. “Looking at it now, it’s a big deal he went the distance. During the game, that wasn’t our game plan or focus. He still felt good, he’s a big kid, and can handle a heavy pitch load."
Stretch, meanwhile, had a perfect 5-0 record with a league-low 2.25 ERA. The right-hander threw six innings against the Yellow Jackets, allowed three hits with six strikeouts and also went over 100 pitches with 113.
Two other Frostburg pitchers came on in relief to complete the shutout. Cael Huyer went two innings and Ethan Kiple hurled a perfect ninth inning.
“Jake got in a lot of deep counts early and we wasn’t really sure how long he was going to get to go,” Williams said. “I’m just really proud of the effort of him and the group. Jake was ready and pumped up for this moment. It was his first postseason start, and he stepped up for his teammates.”