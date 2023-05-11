The stakes couldn’t have been higher for the West Virginia State and University of Charleston baseball teams as the rivals faced off in an elimination game in the Mountain East Conference tournament on Thursday.
The Golden Eagles kept their season alive, dominating from start to finish in cruising to a 17-2 win over WVSU at GoMart Ballpark.
UC (40-10) now advances in the losers bracket, and its next game won’t be determined until the result is known of the West Liberty-Wheeling game at 11 a.m. on Friday. If Wheeling wins, the Golden Eagles wouldn’t play until Saturday.
However, if West Liberty wins, UC would play in an elimination game Friday at 7 p.m. on their home field at the Welch Athletic Complex due to the Charleston Dirty Birds playing at GoMart Ballpark.
“It’s never easy to play WV State teams,” UC coach Robbie Britt said. “The rivalry is special, and for the longest time we weren’t on the right side of it. It feels good to be on the right side of it at the moment. We played complete baseball, and to get our 40th win of the season was great as well.”
The Yellow Jackets end their season at 28-22 after going 0-2 in the MEC tournament. State has a young team, losing just two seniors, and was ranked in the Atlantic Region polls most of the season.
“At times we played really well, and at times we played clunkers, like today,” WVSU coach Sean Loyd said. “Maturity was our biggest concern coming into the season, being such a young team. It’s back to the drawing board, but I’m excited about our prospects.”
UC experienced a bit of déjà vu, once again earning a big lead. One day earlier, the Golden Eagles scored the first seven runs of the game against West Liberty but lost a 7-0 lead after the Hilltoppers rallied to score 11 of the next 12 runs to win 11-8.
The Golden Eagles didn’t relinquish another huge lead, and instead added on to their advantage throughout the game. UC led 4-1 in the fourth inning, then tallied three runs in the fifth inning, tacked on two in the sixth, added two in the eighth and plated six more in the ninth.
“I’m proud of the way the guys responded,” Britt said. “I didn’t feel like we played that poorly yesterday. We just didn’t execute. We wanted to stay the course today, and our guys just focused on winning one inning at a time.”
UC pounded out 16 hits, with contributions all through the lineup, with six different players recording multiple hits. Clay Hale had a huge day to lead the way for the Golden Eagles, going 3 for 4 with six RBIs.
“Clay has been overlooked and I couldn’t be more proud of him for the way he shows up to the ballpark every day,” Britt said. “You want guys like him to have success. At the end of the regular season, he was third in the league in on base percentage and one of the higher guys in slugging.”
Drew Klaserner and Carter Rust had three hits for UC. Also for the Golden Eagles, Tyler Dellerman and Kyle West both collected two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.
UC struck first in the second inning when Rust tripled and former George Washington standout Brayden McCallister hit an RBI groundout. The Golden Eagles tacked on three more runs in the third inning. Hale hit a single to drive in two runs, and Rust followed with a RBI single.
WVSU got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit to 4-1. Former Nitro standout Michael Stone hit a triple off the center-field wall and scored on the play when UC threw the ball into the Yellow Jackets dugout.
UC quickly responded, tallying three runs in the fifth inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead. Dellerman, the MEC Player of the Year, hit a long solo home run, and Hale and Rust both delivered RBI singles.
The Golden Eagles added two more runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Klasener and a walk by Hale with the bases loaded. State scored its second and final run on a RBI single by Michael Bittinger in the sixth inning to make the score 9-2.
UC completed the scoring by tallying two runs in the eighth inning and six more in the ninth inning. Hale hit a double to score two runs in the eighth, and West delivered the big blow in the ninth with a three-run homer, his MEC-record 21st of the season.