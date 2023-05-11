Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The stakes couldn’t have been higher for the West Virginia State and University of Charleston baseball teams as the rivals faced off in an elimination game in the Mountain East Conference tournament on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles kept their season alive, dominating from start to finish in cruising to a 17-2 win over WVSU at GoMart Ballpark.

Stories you might like