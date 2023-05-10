Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The University of Charleston looked like it was on cruise control, scoring the first seven runs against West Liberty in the opening game of the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers, though, rallied all the way back to score 11 of the next 12 runs to earn a stunning 11-8 come-from-behind victory over UC to advance.

Stories you might like

Tags