The University of Charleston looked like it was on cruise control, scoring the first seven runs against West Liberty in the opening game of the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hilltoppers, though, rallied all the way back to score 11 of the next 12 runs to earn a stunning 11-8 come-from-behind victory over UC to advance.
West Liberty (21-28) advances to the winners bracket, where it will play the winner of the Wheeling-Concord game on Friday at 11 a.m.
“We kind of owed them something,” West Liberty coach Eric Burkle said. “It’s getting old losing to UC. Before, we would have gave up seven runs, we would have gave up. But these guys got back in the ball game and just kept fighting. It’s a huge testament to them. We just kept telling them to chip away.”
Meanwhile, UC (39-10), the MEC South Division champions, must play in an elimination game against the loser of the West Virginia State-Frostburg game later Wednesday. That game is slated for 2 p.m. on Thursday.
“Now you just have to try and pick off games as much as you can,” UC coach Robbie Britt said. “Now we just have to chase 40 [win total for the season]. We would have liked to get it today, but now we just have to go and get the next one.
“You have to give [West Liberty] credit. They did a good job of making pitching changes and we didn’t execute. We had a lot of opportunities that we missed, and then you compile that with not minimizing situations on the mound, you find yourself in games like that.”
Trailing 7-0, West Liberty started its comeback by plating four runs in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Jacob Sherman was hit by a pitch, a run was scored on a wild pitch and Trevor Thomas hit a single to drive in two runs.
The Hilltoppers continued the momentum, cutting the deficit all the way down to just one at 7-6 on a two-run homer by No. 9 hitter James Salvatori in the sixth inning.
UC was able to get an insurance run to go up 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning when, with the bases loaded, Tyler Dellerman drew a walk to plate Clay Hale.
However, West Liberty leadoff hitter Ty Helmke hit a two-out, two-run homer just inside the right-field foul pole to erase the seven-run deficit and tie the game at eight.
In the ninth inning, the Hilltoppers completed the comeback by plating three runs to take the 11-8 win. With two on and one out, Brad Goodyear hit a ground-rule double to plate the winning run. With two outs, Zach Hawkins hit a single to score two more insurance runs.
“We extended our pitching staff,” Burkle said. “We burned the boat a little bit to get Game 1, realizing we get tomorrow off. We sold out to win this game.”
UC standout Kyle West, a Hedgesville graduate, hit a solo home run in the first inning, his 20th of the season. That set a MEC record for most home runs in a single season.
“Kyle has been tremendous,” Britt said. “It’s a great accomplishment for him. He’s been really good for us, and done an excellent job for us. He’s a professional and will get a shot at the next level.”
The Golden Eagles scored five runs on six hits and batted around, sending 11 players to the plate to extend the lead to 6-0 in the second inning. Drew Klaserner hit a double to drive in two runs for the Golden Eagles, Dellerman hit a RBI groundout and Andre Martinez doubled to plate two more runs.
UC tacked on another run in the third inning to lead 7-0. After loading the bases with no outs, Hilltoppers pitcher Stephen Graebe struck out Dellerman, the MEC Player of the Year, and West, but walked Martinez to score the run.
Golden Eagle No. 9 hitter Hector Carreon-Herrera led the offense with a 4-for-5 performance. Martinez collected two hits and three RBIs and Klaserner drove in two runs.