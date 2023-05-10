Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University and Frostburg State were involved in a pitchers' duel in the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless three innings, the Bobcats were able to finally deliver in the fourth inning with three runs and go on for a 4-0 victory over WVSU at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

