Mountain East Conference commissioner Reid Amos speaks during a press conference at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston on Thursday to announce to move of the MEC baseball tournament to Charleston from 2023-27.

The Mountain East Conference’s baseball tournament is moving to Charleston’s GoMart Ballpark effective this season through 2027, MEC commissioner Reid Amos said Thursday.

Amos made the announcement in a joint press conference Thursday morning at GoMart Ballpark with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Tim Brady and Andy Shea, owner and CEO of the Charleston Dirty Birds, the facility’s primary tenant.

Zack Klemme is the sports director of HD Media. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.