Mountain East Conference commissioner Reid Amos speaks during a press conference at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston on Thursday to announce to move of the MEC baseball tournament to Charleston from 2023-27.
The Mountain East Conference’s baseball tournament is moving to Charleston’s GoMart Ballpark effective this season through 2027, MEC commissioner Reid Amos said Thursday.
Amos made the announcement in a joint press conference Thursday morning at GoMart Ballpark with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Tim Brady and Andy Shea, owner and CEO of the Charleston Dirty Birds, the facility’s primary tenant.
Amos cited GoMart Ballpark’s features of new turf, a video board, chairback seating, suites and sponsor entertainment opportunities as key contributors to “our ability to make this a first-class experience for all involved – most importantly, for our student-athletes.”
Primary among the bells and whistles is the field’s turf playing surface, which is expected to reduce the likelihood of weather cancellations or postponements.
Artificial surfaces can often be returned to playability shortly after rain finishes, as opposed to the time-consuming process of returning a grass-and-dirt natural field to suitable playing condition.
That was important, Amos said, because the NCAA has drop-dead deadlines for conference tournaments to be completed, making rainouts unaffordable.
As if on cue, as an illustration to that theme, Thursday morning was rainy in Charleston. So the presser was held inside, as opposed to having possibly been conducted under sunny skies, if it had been scheduled one day earlier.
“The beautiful thing we know about West Virginia is, eventually, the rain stops,” Amos said. “As long as there’s not lightning, in a few minutes, we can go out and play again. So that was a tremendous piece of us being able to be here.”
Goodwin credited the relationship between the city’s tourism arm and the Dirty Birds as a driving factor in landing the MEC Tournament, with aid from Kanawha Valley’s MEC member schools.
“Charleston’s $8M investment in turfing fields has provided our young people with fields on which to play and train and allowed us to be competitive in attracting tournaments which will drive economic development,” Goodwin said. “Today’s announcement speaks to the dynamic partnership between the Charleston CVB and the Charleston Dirty Birds, combined with strong support from the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University.”
Goodwin noted that, as she has a child who attends West Virginia State, “I do wear a lot of black and gold,” but cracked, “I’m so fired up about [hosting the tournament], I draped myself in Mountain East colors today,” gesturing between her blue dress and the similarly toned press conference background behind her at the lectern.
The 2023 MEC Tournament is scheduled for May 10-14. The Dirty Birds’ season opener is set for May 9, with home games also slated for the next five days to create tripleheaders with MEC Tournament games, Shea said.
“When Mayor Goodwin approved this new turf for GoMart Ballpark, we promised we would work to bring more special events to this facility, and as a direct result, attract more visitors to Charleston and more economic benefit for our community,” Shea said.
The tournament had previously been held at Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Zack Klemme is the sports director of HD Media. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.