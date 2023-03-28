Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia State University baseball team surrendered four runs in the fourth inning as it dropped a 7-4 decision to Malone on Tuesday in Canton, Ohio.

The Yellow Jackets dip to 10-10 on the season (5-3 Mountain East Conference).