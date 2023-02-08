Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BUCKHANNON -- The University of Charleston men's basketball team had four double-figure scorers in earning a 84-53 road victory at West Virginia Wesleyan in the Mountain East Conference on Wednesday.

Eddie Colbert and Shunta Wilson both scored 14 points for UC, with Tyler Eberhart and Jeremiah Keene tallying 10 points each. The Golden Eagles were efficient from the floor, shooting 54%.