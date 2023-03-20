Glenville State’s women are returning to the NCAA Division II Final Four after knocking off fourth-seeded Tampa 78-68 in the round of eight on Monday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Breanna Campbell scored 28 points, Hya Haywood poured in 18 and Mickayla Perdue netted 10 for the defending national champion Pioneers (33-2), who next face top-seeded Ashland (Ohio) on Wednesday. The game will be shown live at 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Melijah Sullivan scored 23 points, Sydney Kin added 20 and Sarah Jones delivered 15 for the Spartans.
Glenville State didn’t lead until the first possession of the second half, on which Perdue hit a 3-pointer to put Glenville State up two.
That lead didn’t hold, and the Spartans pulled even once more on Jones’ two free throws on a Pioneers technical with 7:09 to play in the fourth quarter. But Glenville State got a stop on the ensuing Tampa possession and Perdue scored again with 6:28 to go to start a 17-5 Pioneers run that sent them back to the national semifinals.
The Spartans shot 52.9% from the field to Glenville State’s 38.2%. But the Pioneers forced Tampa into 26 turnovers and only committed 14. Glenville State also outrebounded the Spartans 40-33, including a 21-6 edge on offensive boards.
Tampa (33-2) saw its 22-game winning streak conclude.
Minnesota-Duluth and Catawba (North Carolina) will meet in the other national semifinal, also Wednesday.
Men's basketball
WEST LIBERTY 95, NEW HAVEN (CONN.) 58: The second-seeded Hilltoppers built a 45-21 halftime lead and did nothing but add onto it in the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.
West Liberty (32-3) got double-figure scoring outputs from Zach Rasile (14 points), Bryce Butler (13), Christian Montague (11) and Finley Woodward (10). The Hilltoppers shot 51.4% from the field (36 for 70) and made 16 3-pointers. Eight West Liberty players made at least one trey, led by Rasile's four.
Quashawn Lane and Kendall McMillan scored 12 points apiece for the Chargers (23-11), who were playing in their first Elite Eight. Tyron Perry added 11.
West Liberty moves on to meet Black Hills State (South Dakota) on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets beat Minnesota-Duluth 86-68 in the national quarterfinals.