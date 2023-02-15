Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston men's basketball team endured a long road trip, suffering a 77-64 loss at Notre Dame College in a Mountain East Conference game in South Euclid, Ohio, on Wednesday.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles fell to 17-8 overall and 14-5 in the MEC and are now in third place. Notre Dame (16-9, 12-7 MEC) moved into sole possession of fourth place.