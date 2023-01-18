West Virginia State University, the No. 13-ranked men's basketball team in NCAA Division II, was dominated throughout in falling to Glenville State 91-77 at home in the Mountain East Conference on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets, who fell to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in league play, trailed by 25 at one point to the Pioneers (11-6, 7-4 MEC).
Glenville led by 21 points in the first half before settling for a 18-point halftime lead. The Pioneers led 61-36 with 14 minutes left in the game and State could get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Former Capital High standout Anthony Pittman led the way for State with a game-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Samier Kinsler was right behind with 24 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Freddie Word earned a triple-double for Glenville with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Harrison Eghan had a double-double for the Pioneers with 14 points and 14 boards.
WVSU will be back in the Walker Convocation Center to host local rival University of Charleston at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Charleston 93, Concord 82: The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead to earn their eighth straight victory in the home win in an MEC matchup at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
UC (12-5, 9-2 MEC), is now tied for second in the league with West Virginia State. The Golden Eagles shot 55% from the floor in the first half in leading 49-36.
Tyler Eberhart led four double-figure scorers with a game-high 20 points for UC, followed by Jeremiah Keene with 16 points, Keith Williams (15), and former Spring Valley prep standout C.J. Meredith (14).
Jevon Laidler paced Concord (10-6, 7-4 MEC) with 18 points and Ethan Heller and J.J. Harper both tallied 14 points.
Women
Charleston 80, Concord 68: Trinity Palacio poured in 24 points to lead the Golden Eagles to the home victory in the Wehrle Innovation Center.
With the victory, UC (14-3, 9-2 MEC) is now in a three-way tie atop the Mountain East Conference, along with Glenville State and West Virginia State.
Clarrissa Francis added 18 points for the Golden Eagles and Dakota Reeves was also in double figures with 11 points. UC led by just two points after the first quarter but slowly pulled away.
Maggie Guynn paced Concord (5-11, 3-8 MEC) with 19 points, Jaisah Smith contributed 15 points, and Abbie Smith chipped in 14 points.
The Golden Eagles return to the court on Saturday, when they make the short trek to Institute to play West Virginia State at 2 p.m.