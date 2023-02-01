Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia State men's basketball team battled nationally ranked and Mountain East Conference leader West Liberty down to the wire, but the Hilltoppers held off the Yellow Jackets 102-97 in Institute on Wednesday night.

Both teams were ranked in the latest Atlantic Region rankings. The Yellow Jackets were ranked eighth regionally but have now lost five straight games to fall to 15-6 overall and 9-6 in the MEC.  