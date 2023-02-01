The West Virginia State men's basketball team battled nationally ranked and Mountain East Conference leader West Liberty down to the wire, but the Hilltoppers held off the Yellow Jackets 102-97 in Institute on Wednesday night.
Both teams were ranked in the latest Atlantic Region rankings. The Yellow Jackets were ranked eighth regionally but have now lost five straight games to fall to 15-6 overall and 9-6 in the MEC.
West Liberty (18-3 overall, 13-2 in the MEC) is ranked second regionally and No. 12 nationally. The Hilltoppers led by 16 points in the second half.
WVSU, though, rallied to within 92-90 with 1:58 remaining in the game. West Liberty made 10 of 11 free throws down the stretch to survive.
Samier Kinsler led the Yellow Jackets with 24 points and Malik Whittaker added a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds).
Bryce Butler tallied a game-high 26 points for West Liberty, Christian Montague added 16 points and Steve Cannady chipped in 15 points.
University of Charleston 86, Wheeling 83: The Golden Eagles let a double-digit second-half lead slip away but prevailed in the final minute to earn the home win at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
With the game tied at 80, UC's Eddie Colbert hit a jumper with 51 seconds remaining to go up by two. Wheeling's John Korte missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt and the Golden Eagles made four free throws to survive.
The Golden Eagles (15-6, 12-3) move into sole possession of second place in the league, and play at top-ranked West Liberty on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Eddie Colbert poured in a game-high 32 points for UC, including the game-winner. He hit six of eight 3-pointers. Former Spring Valley standout C.J. Meredith added 12 points for the Golden Eagles.
The combination of Korte (26 points) and Marcus Johnson (24 points) combined for 50 for Wheeling (5-16, 3-12).
Women
UC 86, Wheeling 72: The Golden Eagles had good balance with five double-figure scorers in the home win over the Cardinals.
Markyia McCormick led the way for UC, followed by Trinity Palacio (15 points), Dakota Reeves (14), Abby Lee (13) and Clarrissa Francis (10).
The Golden Eagles (17-4, 12-3) move into sole possession for second place in the MEC, behind just Glenville State.
Lauren Calhoun tallied a double-double with game highs in points (20) and rebounds (11) for Wheeling (12-10, 10-5). Shamia Strayhorn added 16 points for the Cardinals.
UC hits the road for an important game at West Liberty, which is in a tie for third place, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
West Liberty 101, WV State 92: The Hilltoppers had three different players score more than 20 points in winning on the road over the Yellow Jackets in a high-scoring game at the Walker Convocation Center.
The loss drops the Yellow Jackets (16-4, 11-4) into a tie for third in the MEC with the Hilltoppers (13-8, 11-4).
Anysa Jordan also went over 20 points to lead WV State. She was joined in double figures by former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell and Imani Reid with 12 points each. Alana Kramer chipped in 10 points.
Arriana Manzay tallied a game-high 26 points for West Liberty despite being in foul trouble. Grace Faulk added 23 points for the Hilltoppers and Karly McCutcheon went for 21 points.
WVSU travels to Wheeling on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Yellow Jackets were defeated by the Cardinals earlier in the season.