Treohn Watkins knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points as the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team edged Concord 98-94 Tuesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
WVSU improves to 4-1 (1-1 Mountain East Conference), while Concord falls to 3-4 (1-1).
State led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but the Mountain Lions clawed within five with 1:46 remaining. The Yellow Jackets answered and made 7 of 10 free throws over the final 1:44 to hang on for the win.
Glen Abram netted 19 points while Jeremiah Moore added 14 points and six rebounds and Anthony Pittman produced 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
WVSU connected on 12 of 26 3-point shots and doled out 17 assists as a team.
Trey Brisco and Martin Kelly each tallied 25 points to lead Concord, while Simun Kovac added 15 points and 13 rebounds and Malik Johnson chipped in 15 points and seven boards.
Charleston 85, Glenville State 83: Eddie Colbert drained six 3s on his way to a game-high 22 points as the University of Charleston men’s basketball team held on for a win over Glenville State Tuesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles move to 5-1 (1-1 MEC), while the Pioneers (4-1, 1-1) suffer their first setback of the season.
Devon Robinson added a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Lamont McManus and Drew Rackley each recorded 14 points for UC. Rackley tallied seven assists.
Glenville held a 47-39 edge at the break, but the Golden Eagles shot 68 percent from the floor in the second half, including 6 of 8 from 3-point distance, to outscore GSU by 10 in the period and get the win.
Steven Verplancken paced the Pioneers with 19 points and six assists, while Phil Bledsoe chipped in 18 points and seven boards and Hagel Augustin added 17 points.
MEC women
Charleston 78, Glenville State 72: Anna Hayton had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the University of Charleston women’s basketball team held off Glenville State Tuesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles improve to 4-2 on the season, 1-1 in the Mountain East Conference, while the Pioneers drop to 3-3 (1-1).
Brooklyn Pannell added 18 points and Erykah Russell chipped in 15 points and 10 boards for UC.
Trailing 21-20 after the first quarter, Charleston opened the second period with a 14-1 run to take a 12-point advantage.
Glenville rallied to knot the score at 43 in the third, but the Golden Eagles responded with a 15-2 spurt to claim the lead for good.
Zakiyah Winfield paced the Pioneers with a game-high 28 points, while Emily Stoller tacked on 18 and Re’Shawna Stone chipped in 13.
Concord 122, West Virginia State 112: Madison May pumped in 38 points as Concord outlasted the West Virginia State University women’s basketball team Tuesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State slips to 1-4 (0-2 MEC), while Concord moves to 4-2 (2-0).
The 122 points scored by the Mountain Lions is a Division II program record.
May connected on 15 of 24 shots from the floor and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions. Riley Fitzwater added 27 points and eight boards, while Maggie Guymnn tallied 22 points and Gracie Robinson scored 12.
Concord shot a blistering 62 percent from the floor (50-of-81).
For the Yellow Jackets, Destiny Fields fired in 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Chloe Cheresne tacked on 21 points. Also for State, Charity Shears donated 17 points and Payton Shears added 14.
State knocked down 11 of 25 3-pointers in the first half but was just 2 of 13 from distance in the second.