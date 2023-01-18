West Virginia State University, the No. 13-ranked men's basketball team in the country, was dominated throughout in falling to Glenville State 91-77 at home in the Mountain East Conference on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets, which fall to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in league play, trailed by 25 at one point to the Pioneers (11-6, 7-4).
Glenville State led by 21 points in the first half before settling for a 18-point halftime lead. The Pioneers led 61-36 with 14 minutes left in the game and WVSU could get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman led the way for State with a game-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Samier Kinsler was right behind with 24 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Freddie Word earned a triple-double for Glenville State with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Harrison Eghan had a double-double for the Pioneers with 14 points and 14 boards.
WVSU will be back in the Walker Convocation Center, where it will host rival UC, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
University of Charleston 93, Concord 82: The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead to earn their eighth straight victory in the home win in a MEC matchup at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
UC (12-5, 9-2), is now tied for second in the league with rival WV State. The Golden Eagles shot 55% from the floor in the first half in leading 49-36.
Tyler Eberhart led four double-figure scorers with a game-high 20 points for UC, followed by Jeremiah Keene with 16 points, Keith Williams (15), and former Spring Valley standout C.J. Meredith (14).
Jevon Laidler paced Concord (10-6, 7-4) with 18 points and Ethan Heller and J.J. Harper both tallied 14 points.
Women
UC 80, Concord 68: Trinity Palacio poured in 24 points to lead the Golden Eagles to the home victory in the Wehrle Innovation Center.
With the victory, UC (14-3, 9-2) is now in a three-way tie atop the MEC, along with Glenville State and West Virginia State.
Clarrissa Francis added 18 points for the Golden Eagles and Dakota Reeves was also in double figures with 11 points. UC only led by two points after the first quarter but slowly pulled away.
Maggie Guynn paced Concord (5-11, 3-8) with 19 points, Jaisah Smith contributed 15 points, and Abbie Smith chipped in 14 points.
The Golden Eagles will return to the court on Saturday, where they make the short trek to Institute to play rival WV State at 2 p.m.