FAIRMONT -- The West Virginia State University men's basketball team erased a 21-point deficit with 10 minutes left in the game to force overtime but fell at Fairmont State 85-78 in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday.

Four of the five WVSU starters came out of the game with 14:15 remaining and didn't return. Despite trailing 61-40, the State reserves started a furious rally and tied the game at 74 with 41 seconds left.