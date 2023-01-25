FAIRMONT -- The West Virginia State University men's basketball team erased a 21-point deficit with 10 minutes left in the game to force overtime but fell at Fairmont State 85-78 in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday.
Four of the five WVSU starters came out of the game with 14:15 remaining and didn't return. Despite trailing 61-40, the State reserves started a furious rally and tied the game at 74 with 41 seconds left.
Fairmont State missed a shot and the Yellow Jackets had the ball with seven seconds left. However, a turnover with four seconds left forced overtime and the Falcons scored the last nine points in OT.
Dwaine Jones led State (15-4 overall, 9-4 in MEC) with 23 points and reserve Ibn Loyal was the only other player in double figures with 15 points and added 10 points for a double-double.
George Mangas fired in a game-high 33 points for Fairmont State (15-4, 10-3) and Zyon Dobbs came close to a triple double with 13 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.
WVSU, losers of three straight games, returns home to play Frostburg State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
University of Charleston 71, Frostburg State 53: The Golden Eagles used great defense to earn the road win in Frostburg, Maryland in the MEC to secure their 10th straight win.
UC (14-5, 11-2) only allowed 21 points in the first half in leading by 11 and were never threatened. The Golden Eagles held the Bobcats to just 34 percent shooting from the floor and 25 percent from 3 point range.
Meanwhile, UC was efficient on offense, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 47 percent from 3. 13 assists came off of 21 made baskets.
Keith Williams led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 21 points, Eddie Colbert added 14 points, and Keaton Turner contributed 13 points.
Jason Murphy tallied a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds for Frostburg State (5-14, 1-12) and Agyei Edwards was also in double figures with 10 points.
UC, tied for first place in the MEC, hosts Fairmont State in an important league game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Women
Fairmont State 89, West Virginia State 75: The nationally ranked Yellow Jackets saw their nine game winning streak come to an end on the road at the Falcons.
WVSU, which was ranked for the first time in school history at No. 18, was narrowly outscored in each quarter in falling to 15-3 overall and 10-3 in the MEC.
Shelby Harmeyer led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points, and Hannah Shriver, along with former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell, both netted 13 points.
Former George Washington (14-6, 9-4), standout Katy Darnell earned a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa DeAngelo added a game-high 19 points for the Falcons.
UC 70, Frostburg State 62: The Golden Eagles outscored the Bobcats by 12 in the fourth quarter to avoid the upset on the road.
Trailing by four points to begin the fourth, UC (15-4, 10-3) clamped down on defense, holding Frostburg to just 10 points, outscoring them 22-10.
The Golden Eagles had balanced scoring with Clarrissa Francis leading the way with 14 points, followed by Trinity Palacio (13 points), and Dakota Reeves (10).
Emilee Weakley led all scorers with 31 points and added eight rebounds for Frostburg (5-14, 3-10), and Maggie Sharp added 12 points.