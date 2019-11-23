West Virginia State’s men’s basketball team lost for the first time in four games when the Yellow Jackets were defeated by Glenville State 127-115 Saturday in Glenville.
Phillip Bledsoe led Glenville State (4-0, 1-0 Mountain East Conference) with a game-high 32 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Pioneers. Former Poca standout Noah Frampton added 22 points for Glenville State, with Steven Verplancken added 19.
Treohn Watkins and Isaiah Noel led a balanced attack for West Virginia State (3-1, 0-1 MEC) with 21 points apiece. Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets. Jeremiah Moore pulled down eight rebounds for West Virginia State.
Concord 86, Charleston 78: UC was handed their first loss of the season as Ethan Heller led Concord (2-4, 1-0 MEC) with 18 points.
Trey Brisco and Kelly Martin Jr. each scored 14 points for the Mountain Lions and Simun Kovac pulled down eight rebounds.
Lamont McManus led UC (4-1, 0-1 MEC) with a game-high 22 points while Devon Robinson scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
MEC women
Glenville State 127, West Virginia State 91: Abby Stoller led a balanced offense for Glenville State (3-2, 1-0 MEC) with 18 points.
Eight pioneers finished with double-figure scoring. Taychaun Hubbard added 17 points for Glenville while Ty Armstrong and Zakiyah Winfield each contributed 13.
Milla Spann led West Virginia State (1-3, 0-1 MEC) with a game-high 22 points while Destiny Fields finished a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Concord 81, University of Charleston 72: UC lost at home to Concord in overtime in their MEC opener.
Maggie Guynn led all scorers with 23 points, while Riley Fitzwater scored 18 points for the Mountain Lions (2-2, 1-0 MEC), AND Madison May scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Brooklyn Pannell led UC (3-2, 0-1 MEC) with 17 points, with Megan Haines and Dakota Reeves scoring 12 points apiece for the Golden Eagles.