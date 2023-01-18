West Virginia State’s women’s basketball team made a statement on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets used strong defense in the final 30 seconds of the game to down defending NCAA Division II national champion Glenville State 75-74 in a Mountain East Conference showdown at Walker Convocation Center.
WVSU (14-2, 9-2 MEC) led for 33 minutes as it took an early first-quarter lead and didn’t surrender it until four minutes remained in the fourth quarter, when the Pioneers (15-2, 9-2 MEC) took a 73-72 lead.
The teams traded leads throughout the final four minutes and Emyah Fortenberry gave the Yellow Jackets a 75-74 lead with 1:23 remaining.
Neither team scored in that final 1:23, but Glenville had a chance to tie or take the lead as it inbounded with 29.6 seconds left. The Yellow Jackets stifled any scoring opportunities.
WVSU coach Charles Marshall talked about what his team did to stop the defending champion in the final 30 seconds.
“I just saw heart and determination and a will to win,” Marshall said. “They really wanted it. I’m so proud of my girls — they took care of business at the end. It’s a program-changer for us. It’s a win that we needed. Our kids believed they could take care of business and get the job done today.”
After Glenville forced a turnover with 29 seconds left, Pioneers coach Kim Stephens called a timeout. Marshall talked about what he said to his team in the huddle prior to the game’s final possession.
“I told them to just take everything you got, guard, defend,” Marshall said. “Once the shot goes up, rebound the basketball and come away with it. We tried to keep [Breanna] Campbell out of the paint. She had been getting paint touches all night.”
Campbell was 9 of 16 from the field for a game-high 22 points. She and Mickayla Perdue were the lone double-figure scorers for the Pioneers. Perdue had 13 points.
WVSU had three double-figure scorers. Shelby Harmeyer drained four 3-pointers for 12 points and Hannah Shriver scored 12 points as the two paced the Yellow Jackets. Destiny Fields tallied 11 points.
WVSU led by 13 points at 46-33 with 27 seconds left in the second quarter.
Turnovers plagued both teams as Glenville State tallied 29 giveaways and WVSU committed 33 turnovers. The Pioneers had 20 points off turnovers and the Yellow Jackets scored 22 points off turnovers.