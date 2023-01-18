Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State’s women’s basketball team made a statement on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets used strong defense in the final 30 seconds of the game to down defending NCAA Division II national champion Glenville State 75-74 in a Mountain East Conference showdown at Walker Convocation Center.

