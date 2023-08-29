Last season was a transition season for the University of Charleston football team.
Former coach Pat Kirkland left after a decade to take an assistant role at Jacksonville State, and the 2022 season was Quinn Sanders' first as head coach.
With a new coaching staff comes new players, and the Golden Eagles had plenty of new faces last season.
UC went 6-5 (6-4 Mountain East Conference) last season, ending the year with a 42-35 loss to crosstown rival West Virginia State.
Sanders said the Golden Eagles' returners will make a difference this season.
"The biggest thing for us is we have a lot of guys returning to the program," Sanders said. "We're hungry and those guys have worked their tails off -- the coaches, players and everyone in the program. Hopefully that will put us in the position that we need to be coming up this fall. We're excited about this season, going into Year 2. You learn so much Year 1. I think for us, we're just excited for the opportunity to compete this year."
Last season was the first in some time in which the Golden Eagles were without standout quarterback Guy Myers.
Myers' replacement is redshirt junior quarterback Javonte Howard.
Last season, Howard completed 105 passes for 1,511 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 215.9 yards per game and had a passer rating of 167.74. Howard stared five games for UC last season.
"He's been with us forever," Sanders said. "He did really good stuff for us last year. I'm really excited about him. He's a special player."
Redshirt sophomore All-American tailback Chavon Wright will take handoffs in the backfield. He tallied 1,201 yards on 199 carries with 17 touchdowns last season. Redshirt senior Josh Brown will also play a part in the backfield.
At tight end, junior Niko Kausky returns. UC returns all four of its starting receivers from last year in Marquan Herron, Yves Bosmans, Thomas Ashworth and Tae Marrero.
On the offensive line, three of last year's starters are coming back.
"We're excited there," Sanders said. "We had a lot of guys that played a lot of reps for us last year that might not have been starters, but they played enough. We went from being a young team to returning nine of 11 starters. We have a little bit of an older team that has played some college football."
The same can be said for the defensive line, as all of UC's returning starters are coming back.
Sophomore Aiden Miller and junior Willie Floyd are two starting linebackers from last season.
UC lost a couple heavy hitters at the cornerback position, but Sanders thinks the replacements will be adequate.
"We're bringing back a majority of the secondary," Sanders said. "We feel good about who we're replacing them with. We have a couple guys who went through spring ball who really showed they can play at a high level. Last year, those groups got pieced together because of injuries and lack of depth."
On special teams, senior kicker Tim McCutchen, a Hurricane native, returns as a fifth-year starter.
"And we're returning our long snapper from last year and our punter from last year," Sanders said.
Sanders knows he's dealing with an experienced group and said that experience will pay more dividends than any practice or film session.
"There is nothing that can replace live reps and actual game situations," Sanders said. "You're actually in those moments. It's awesome to have those guys. Within a practice situation, everything is controlled. Out there, that's the variable."
Sanders said leadership starts within at UC and the Golden Eagles' leadership council is a big part of that.
"Javonte Howard is on it," Sanders said. "We have Dekavis Preston, Josh Brown, Nick Evans. Those guys have taken a leadership role and approach to this. They understand what the goal and the mission is. They live it and they breathe it. They are University of Charleston football. That's kind of spread throughout our team."
UC was ranked third in the MEC preseason poll behind defending league champion Notre Dame in first and Frostburg State in second.
"We could have finished 9-2 last year, and we also could have finished 2-9," Sanders said. "The biggest thing is, every week, no one is gonna sleep on us. To get to that point like Notre Dame, we just have to win all the games. They're five-time conference champions and they have a heck of a program and we want to be them."
For UC, the road to an MEC championship starts Thursday against Gannon University at University of Charleston Stadium at 7 p.m.
UC opened last season at Gannon and lost 47-13. Sanders and company are hoping for a better result this season at home.
"For us, it's exciting to have the opportunity to compete against another team," Sanders said. "Last year, it was our first game and they gave it to us last year, and that hasn't left us. We're going to prepare for them the same as we prepare for anyone else."