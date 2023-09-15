The Kanawha Valley’s two Mountain East Conference football teams, both coming off home victories last Thursday in league lidlifters, are each on the road on Saturday, seeking 2-0 starts in conference play.
Charleston at UNC Pembroke
The Golden Eagles (2-0, 1-0 MEC) will be seeking their first 3-0 start since the spring of 2021 when they visit UNC Pembroke (1-1, 0-1) on Saturday at noon. They got to 2-0 with a 54-14 whacking of Concord University on Sept. 7.
Charleston’s Javonte Howard threw for 261 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 19-of-25 passing en route to being named MEC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Golden Eagles also produced two 100-yard rushers: Chavon Wright, who ran for 158 yards and a TD, and Alex Brink, who amassed 119 yards and a score.
Charleston held the Mountain Lions to 15 yards rushing and built a 41-0 halftime lead.
Wright has 229 yards rushing and two touchdowns this season. Howard has completed 36 of 54 passes for 458 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks. Marquan Howard owns 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches, and Tae Marrero has caught eight passes for 104 yards and two house calls.
The Braves are coming off a 37-35 loss at West Virginia State on Sept. 7.
Antonio Crim is UNC Pembroke’s leading rusher, with 100 yards on 21 totes and one score. Caleb Pierce is 29 of 58 through the air for 424 yards, three scores and two INTs. Trey Dixon has caught seven passes for 167 yards and a score.
The Golden Eagles have won two of the three series meetings since UNC Pembroke began competing in the MEC in football in the spring of 2021. That includes a 70-21 Charleston victory at home in 2022.
W.Va. State at Concord
The Yellow Jackets’ first two games have both been decided by 37-35 scores — a season-opening loss at Morehead State on Aug. 31, and a victory over UNC Pembroke on Sept. 7 in Institute.
The Braves took a 14-3 lead after one frame before WVSU (1-1, 1-0 MEC) scored 34 of the next 48 points. UNC Pembroke still led 28-27 headed to the fourth period, but the Yellow Jackets tallied 10 straight, on Brennen Schmitt’s 30-yard field goal and Donovan Riddick’s 1-yard scoring pass to Nate Baker to convert a fourth-and-goal with 3:33 to play.
Riddick hit 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He was named the HBCU National Player of the Week by BOXTOROW. Schmitt, who was perfect on placements, with three field goals and four extra points, collected MEC Special Teams Player of the Week notice.
Joel Felder has rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns on the season for WVSU. Riddick is 50 of 66 for 569 yards, six TDs and one interception. Javion Monroe is his top target, with 151 yards receiving on eight catches and one score.
Concord (0-2, 0-1) dropped a 54-14 decision at Charleston on Sept. 7. The Mountain Lions have been outscored 110-24 in two losses this season.
Concord QB Jack Mangel is 51 for 93, for 492 yards, three TDs and five interceptions. Kris Copeland has 163 yards receiving on 15 catches, one for a score.
The Yellow Jackets have won the last six encounters. WVSU beat the Mountain Lions 56-28 in Institute last fall. Concord last topped the Yellow Jackets in 2015, 52-7 in Athens.
Elsewhere in the MEC on Saturday, Notre Dame (Ohio) goes to Glenville State, West Liberty is at Frostburg State and Wheeling travels to Fairmont State. West Virginia Wesleyan is idle.