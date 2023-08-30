John Pennington has coached plenty of players in his six going on seven years at the helm of West Virginia State University's football program.
The Yellow Jackets are 34-25 under Pennington, and he's coming off another winning season -- his fifth in six years -- after leading WVSU to a 7-4 (6-4 Mountain East Conference) record in 2022.
Ahead of this season, which starts Thursday at Morehead State, Pennington thinks the Yellow Jackets are one of the more leadership-oriented teams he's coached.
"One thing that stands out is the group of leaders and how exceptional they've been, starting in January," Pennington said. "They're doing the little things right in the classroom and off the field. Their mental toughness and their leadership has been on full display. Not a lot of major issues -- which trickles down to your younger players.
"The guys who have been at the top know what's expected of them, and they have high standards for this football team. It's been a pleasure to coach."
Pennington has certainly had a pleasure coaching up the defense, one he said may be the best he's ever had.
"The [defensive] line is probably the strength of the entire football team," Pennington said.
Senior Corlyn Witcher will play defensive tackle and tallied 23 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks last season.
Junior Nazir Jones will be another one of WVSU's go-to players on the defensive line. He tallied 22 solo tackles last season as a true freshman.
In the middle will be junior Omari Lewis, who got some playing time last season. At defensive end is South Charleston High product Jalen Jones, a senior.
"I'm very confident in that group and the depth behind it," Pennington said. "They do a great job of stopping the run."
WVSU has a couple returning starters at linebacker in junior Kameron Vargas and senior AJ Joyce.
"There's a handful of guys vying for those starting positions, but those are two guys with experience and they're back and a year better," Pennington said. "We have a really good transfer who was here in the spring doing good things for us."
The Yellow Jackets have an experienced secondary as well.
Senior Juston David started every game last season and he'll play cornerback. Jy Martin will play at safety as a sophomore.
Pennington gave credit to his defensive coordinator.
"George Shehl has to be one of the best defensive coaches in the country," Pennington said. "Obviously a former teammate and great friend of mine. He's as good as it gets. He's really got this defense going."
On offense, the Yellow Jackets have Donovan Riddick back as a senior leader. Last season, the dual-threat quarterback completed 192 of 303 passes for 2,326 yards and 20 touchdowns while he rushed 121 times for 499 yards and seven touchdowns.
"It always starts with the quarterback, and Donovan knows the deal," Pennington said. "He's an excellent player in this conference. This is his fifth season, if you count the COVID year. He's played in conference championship games. He's won some big games. The game has slowed down for him. He knows the offense inside and out, and he's basically a coach on the field."
Riddick will be handing the ball to junior running back Joel Felder, who rushed for 859 yards on 130 carries last season. The Yellow Jackets will also have Tavis McAdoo in the backfield. Juniors Nate Baker and Joe Jones will be the tight ends.
At wide receiver, Pennington expects big things from Devin Washington, who transferred from West Virginia Wesleyan. The Yellow Jackets will feature another transfer wide receiver, Nolan Johnson, who came from Walsh. Javon Monroe and Juwan Bunch will also catch some passes from Riddick.
On the offensive line will be senior center Andres Sagastume, who was All-MEC last season. Senior John Fitzpatrick will also play on the offensive line.
"We have some new guys up front along with those two," Pennington said. "We're just getting them ready for the season."
On special teams, junior Brennan Schmitt will kick field goals, handle kickoffs and punt. Schmitt made nine of 10 field goal attempts last season.
"Our mindset is just go 1-0," Pennington said. "We need to focus on winning every day and try to win every week. It's a marathon. A season has a lot of ups and downs, and having that experience and leadership and mental toughness within those guys is going to help us handle the ups and downs."
The Yellow Jackets certainly have a tough task ahead with their season opener at Morehead State, of the NCAA's Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
"It's always fun to go and play an out-of-conference game, especially a Division I opponent," Pennington said. "Thursday night on the road, it's a great experience for our players. It's almost like a bowl game. It's a level above, and of course our guys have something that they want to prove. We're excited to go there on Thursday night and have a little fun."
WVSU's last matchup against an FCS opponent was in 2019 against Southeast Missouri State. The Yellow Jackets lost 56-10.