BRIDGEPORT — University of Charleston quarterback Javonte Howard and West Virginia State kicker Brennen Schmitt each took top honors from the Mountain East Conference in their respective gridiron disciplines for the season’s second week.
Howard was named MEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. The Golden Eagles’ junior signal-caller threw for 261 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 19-of-25 passing on Thursday night in Charleston’s 54-14 home victory over Concord in Charleston.
Schmitt booted three field goals — of 20, 26 and 30 yards — in as many tries and was 4 of 4 on extra points in the Yellow Jackets’ 37-35 decision over UNC Pembroke on Thursday night in Institute, garnering him notice as Special Teams Player of the Week.
The junior also kicked off eight times, resulting in two touchbacks, and punted three times for an average of 47 yards and a long of 47 yards. One was inside the Braves’ 20-yard line and two were touchbacks.
Fairmont State defensive back Jovon Jackson claimed Defensive Player of the Week honors after forcing two turnovers to go along with seven tackles and two pass breakups for the Fighting Falcons on Thursday against West Liberty — a 42-29 road victory.
The Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets return to MEC action on Saturday on the road. Charleston is at UNC Pembroke, while WVSU goes to Concord.