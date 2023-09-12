Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston quarterback Javonte Howard passes as he evades Concord defenders during Thursday's Mountain East Conference football matchup between the Golden Eagles and the Mountain Lions at University of Charleston Stadium. Charleston won 54-14. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

BRIDGEPORT — University of Charleston quarterback Javonte Howard and West Virginia State kicker Brennen Schmitt each took top honors from the Mountain East Conference in their respective gridiron disciplines for the season’s second week.

Howard was named MEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. The Golden Eagles’ junior signal-caller threw for 261 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 19-of-25 passing on Thursday night in Charleston’s 54-14 home victory over Concord in Charleston.