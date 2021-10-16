University of Charleston quarterback Guy Myers accounted for four touchdowns and the Golden Eagles rolled up 559 yards of offense in dominating Concord 48-3 for a Mountain East Conference win Saturday at UC Stadium.
UC improved to 5-1 overall on the season and in league play. It keeps the Golden Eagles in a three-way tie atop the MEC standings, along with Frostburg State and Notre Dame.
Myers threw for two touchdownss, completing 15 of 22 passes for 182 yards. The senior also ran for two touchdowns (20 and 2 yards) and had 40 yards rushing.
Tyreik McCallister rushed for 196 yards on just 14 carries for an average of 14 yards per attempt for UC. The Golden Eagles rolled up 368 yards on the ground.
UC scored two touchdowns in both the first and second quarters to take a 28-3 into halftime, and added three more TDs in the third quarter.
In the first quarter, Myers threw both of his touchdown passes, giving UC a 14-0 lead. The first went to Colby Cooper for 39 yards and the other to Keevon Harris for a 10-yard score.
Concord's Giovanni Christiano kicked a 31-yard field goal to cut the Golden Eagle lead to 14-3 with 12:03 remaining in the second quarter, but that would be all the points the Mountain Lions would get.
UC tallied two more touchdowns in the second quarter, both on the ground, to take a 28-3 lead into halftime. McCallister ran for a 58-yard TD and Myers added a 2-yard score.
The Golden Eagles rounded out the scoring with 20 points in the third quarter. Josh Brown rushed for two touchdowns (4 and 5 yards) and Myers accounted for his fourth TD of the game with a 20-yard run.
For Concord, Kris Copeland had 110 yards on 14 carries and Mountain Lion quarterback Jack Mangel threw for 149 yards, completing 22 of 43 passes.
UC will next travel to UNC Pembroke and Concord will host West Virginia State. Both games will be played on Saturday, Oct. 23.