Thursday evening's game between the University of Charleston and Gannon was decided by which team wanted it more in trenches.
Two fourth quarter touchdowns and solid defense boosted the Golden Eagles past the Golden Knights 22-13 Thursday evening at University of Charleston Stadium.
"There's nothing more exciting," said UC coach Quinn Sanders. "We've been asking this year 'Who's our team?' and 'What's our identity?' Playing a ballgame like that shows you that these guys are prepared and they're going to persevere."
Gannon has now split its last four season openers.
"We didn't play well on offense," said Gannon coach Erik Raeburn. "We weren't able to run the ball effectively so that shows a disappointing performance on offense. Defensively, minus the busted coverage in the fourth quarter, I thought we played good football."
It was a different story last year on both sidelines. Gannon blew past UC in last year's season opener 47-13.
The Golden Knights ran all over the Golden Eagles last season by posting 232 yards. Sanders saw a different defense Thursday.
"Just how hard those guys are going," Sanders said on what he liked about his defense. "Last year, we had a lot of those young guys playing. Now, we've got some veteran guys and you can tell they're gelling. They played sound, team defense. That is what it takes to win championships."
Both sides struggled early getting anything going offensively. The only points of the first half came from UC's Tim McCutchen, who hit a 43-yard field goal late in the opening quarter.
At the half, UC and Gannon combined for only 204 total yards of offense as the teams were 5 of 18 on third down.
The Golden Knights opened the second half with back-to-back field goals from Eric Scarpino to make it 6-3 late in the third quarter.
Neither side scored a touchdown in the first 42 minutes of the game until a 14-yard pass from UC's Javonte Howard to Thomas Ashworth changed the narrative.
Howard completed 17 of his 29 passes (59%) for 197 yards and threw two touchdowns.
Gannon found the end zone with 5:28 left in the game thanks to a 14-yard laser from Gannon quarterback Nate Mikell to KeJohn Batiste.
Mikell finished the game going 25 of 44 (57%) for 208 yards and one touchdown.
The Golden Eagles closed the game by scoring 13 unanswered points, which included a nine-yard, nail in the coffin run by Chavon Wright, giving UC the 22-13 advantage.
Wright finished with 19 carries for 71 yards and one score.
"Chavon is such a special player," Sanders said. "Before that [scoring] series, he told me that he got me. Anytime Chavon's ever told me that, he's gotten me. He's the workhorse and bell cow. They love him. He's such a great person and leader. I also want to give credit to the offensive line because they paved the way. They put their big boy pants on and paved the way for him."
UC saw great productivity from redshirt senior defensive end Nick Evans. Evans, a 6-foot-5, 260 pound lineman, sacked Mikell twice and recorded six tackles.
"He's grown so much since he's gotten here," Sanders said. "Last year, he was a rotational guy. Now, he treated this off-season and grinded. He's actually became a leader on this team, which is huge for us. He's found his way and you can see why he's a big time player."
Nine different Golden Knights caught a pass Thursday evening, including three receivers catching five or more.
"If we figure out how to run the ball better maybe we can have some success in the passing game," Raeburn said. "We missed a couple deep balls that we had and didn't quite connect on. We have to do better for sure."
Charleston will open its MEC slate next Thursday against Concord. Gannon will welcome Millersville next Saturday.