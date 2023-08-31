Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Thursday evening's game between the University of Charleston and Gannon was decided by which team wanted it more in trenches.

Two fourth quarter touchdowns and solid defense boosted the Golden Eagles past the Golden Knights 22-13 Thursday evening at University of Charleston Stadium.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.