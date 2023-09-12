Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BRIDGEPORT — University of Charleston quarterback Javonte Howard and West Virginia State kicker Brennen Schmitt each took top honors from the Mountain East Conference in their respective gridiron disciplines for the season’s second week.

Yellow Jackets quarterback Donovan Riddick may have outdone both: He was tabbed the HBCU National Player of the Week by BOXTOROW.

