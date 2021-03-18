The West Virginia State University football team had a schedule change to its game this weekend as the Yellow Jackets will now host UNC Pembroke at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakin Field at Dickerson Stadium.
WVSU (1-0) was originally scheduled to host Concord but the Mountain East Conference announced the switch due to COVID protocols.
Also postponed was Fairmont State’s scheduled home game against West Liberty.
West Virginia State is coming off a 38-13 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan last week in the opener of the shortened season.