MOREHEAD, Ky. – Playing up an NCAA division’s level in competition, West Virginia State matched Morehead State big play for big play on Thursday night.
If the Division I FCS Eagles weren’t able to pull away from their Division II opponent, they at least made the lead they had accrued stand up with one last big-boy drive.
The Yellow Jackets got within two points – the closest they’d been since a first-quarter 7-7 tie – on Javion Monroe’s 37-yard touchdown reception from Donovan Riddick and Brennen Schmitt’s extra point with 6:17 remaining in regulation.
Morehead State never gave the ball back, though, converting two third downs on its final drive to lock up a 37-35 victory in both teams’ season opener at Jayne Stadium.
The Eagles were 12 of 17 on third-down conversions, making up for being outgained 457 yards to 424 and losing three turnovers while claiming none.
WVSU coach John Pennington doubles as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator and cracked that while opponents have the ball, “I yell at refs and get the offense ready,” so he didn’t share much insight into Morehead State’s third-down success, but he did note that Eagles quarterback Carter Cravens had had success scrambling.
Cravens, in fact, ran 11 times for 82 yards – sans sacks he was 2 yards away from 100 on the ground – including the 18-yard keeper that sent Morehead State to victory formation from the Yellow Jackets 11-yard line.
That was the sixth first down Cravens picked up with his legs. Four of them came on third downs, which aided the Eagles in a 70.5% conversion clip on what Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer called “the money down.”
“Tonight, he did a nice job,” Tenyer said of Cravens. “He took off on two big runs on man coverage, and then the power read there late in the game, and then we had a zone read that he had a 1-on-1 with a player and made a big play on third down. If he can do that and we can be that percentage on third downs, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Morehead State (1-0) thus finally finished off WVSU, which it appeared well on its way to doing when Cravens found Nate Boehm for a 9-yard TD and Nathan Hazlett booted the extra point for a 24-7 Eagles lead with 7:02 to go in the first half.
But the Yellow Jackets countered with a nine-play, 79-yard touchdown drive, capped by Joel Felder’s 24-yard scoring reception from Donovan Riddick and Schmitt’s point-after.
WVSU’s Jy Martin turned in an interception to end the Eagles’ last possession of the first half, and the Yellow Jackets scored on their first trip of the third frame on Joe Jones’ 9-yard TD reception of a Riddick shovel pass.
WVSU (0-1) twice more got within three points or fewer – on Nick Blake’s 46-yard scoop-and-score with 2:57 to go in the third quarter, and Monroe’s TD catch from Riddick at the 6:17 mark – but never got even again.
“That return-six was huge,” Pennington said. “That really kept us going. We knew going into this [Morehead State is] a little bit bigger, a little bit more size, [but] that if we could hang around, we knew our toughness would be right there.
“We were down two possessions, and if we’d have gotten the lead at some point in the second half, I felt like we could’ve held onto it, but …”
Riddick completed 25 of 32 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Felder rushed 15 times for 117 yards and a score to go along with four receptions for 46 yards and a TD.
Monroe caught seven passes for 133 yards and a house call, and Devin Washington made six snags for 43 yards.
Cravens hit on 21 of 32 throws for 236 yards, three TDs and two picks. Boehm led the Eagles in receiving yards with 56 yards on four catches. Ryan Upp and Chance Harris each caught a scoring pass.
The Eagles’ James Louis ran 18 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Ramseur ran for a score.
Morehead State’s Kairo Reid blocked a second-quarter punt that set up a short field, which resulted in Boehm’s TD catch.
West Virginia State came up just shy of what’s believed to be would have been its first defeat of a Division I opponent since it knocked off the Eagles in 1992. Thursday was the Yellow Jackets’ first game against such a foe since 2019, when they lost 56-10 at Southeast Missouri State.
Morehead State, meanwhile, ended a three-game skid in season openers.
“Just being able to smile after the game and be excited going into a holiday weekend [was good],” Tenyer said, “and we’re gonna watch film and learn tomorrow and have a couple days and get back to work.”