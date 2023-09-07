Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State held off UNC Pembroke, 37-35, Thursday night for the Yellow Jackets' first win in program history over the Braves.

WVSU (1-1) outscored UNC Pembroke 34-21 after falling behind 14-3 after the first quarter.

