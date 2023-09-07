West Virginia State held off UNC Pembroke, 37-35, Thursday night for the Yellow Jackets' first win in program history over the Braves.
WVSU (1-1) outscored UNC Pembroke 34-21 after falling behind 14-3 after the first quarter.
"I told our team it was going to take everything we had until the last possible second," WVSU coach John Pennington said. "I didn't know how pretty it was going to be. It was going to be a dogfight, and we came out on top. It feels good to finally get a win over Pembroke."
The Yellow Jackets fell short in their Week 1 road game against Morehead State.
They knew they had to have a good week of practice for the Braves, who were ranked preseason No. 6 in the Mountain East Conference.
"These guys are resilient," Pennington said. "They love each other and are a family. I wanted that win for them because I know how tough and tight they are. They do all the things that we tell them to do intangibly. I love coaching these guys. I'm glad we found a way to get it done."
The Braves drop to 1-1 following Thursday night's loss.
UNC Pembroke posted 314 yards of offense on 51 plays.
"West Virginia State played unbelievable," UNC Pembroke coach Mark Hall said. "They got a great quarterback and running back. They played hard and made plays when they had to. They gave us fits all night. They deserved to win."
The Yellow Jackets offense was clicking on all cylinders, recording 495 yards of total offense, including 143 yards after catch.
"Our defense did not play well tonight," Hall said. "That's not the standard we've set here. We gave them way too many opportunities. We didn't get off the field on third down and missed a ton of tackles. A lot of that had to do with the players at West Virginia State. They're just good. Hat's off to them."
WVSU quickly found itself down 14-3 in the first 15 minutes of the game, including a Pembroke pick-six by LaTrell Jewsome on the Yellow Jackets' opening drive.
The Yellow Jackets stormed back by scoring on consecutive drives, grabbing their first lead of the game thanks to a 36-yard pass from Donovan Riddick to Joe Jones, 17-14.
Pembroke regained the lead, 21-17, with 1:05 left in the half following a 10-play, 75-yard drive, which was capped off by quarterback Caleb Pierce finding Trey Dixon for a 9-yard score.
UNC Pembroke took a four-point lead into the half before WVSU's Joel Felder ran in from 28 yards out on the opening drive of the second half to put the Yellow Jackets in front, 24-21.
Felder finished the game with 16 carries for 152 yards (9.5 yards per carry) and one score.
Brennen Schmitt drilled his second field goal from 26 yards out with 5:24 left in the third, extending WVSU's lead to 27-21.
Pembroke used an eight-play, 65-yard drive to regain the lead, following a 1-yard score by Pierce, 28-27. The Braves led by one leading into the final quarter.
West Virginia State scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth, including a nail-in-the-coffin pass from Riddick to Nate Baker from a yard out, pushing WVSU ahead, 37-28.
Riddick went 25 for 34 (74%) for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
"I saw guts, toughness and resiliency," Pennington said of the fifth-year quarterback. "We did not protect him well. The offensive line coach and I got a little animated on the sidelines. Donovan was getting drilled and hanging in there, knowing he was going to take a hit. He completed some huge third downs."
The Braves scored one last time after a nine-play, 85-yard drive in 1:15 that was capped off by a pass from Pierce to Malik Tobias.
Pembroke tried an onside kick, but the Yellow Jackets recovered and ran out the clock.
"We preach and emphasize as coaches mental toughness, being resilient and finding a way," Pennington said. "The ball couldn't have bounced worse for us. Nobody pointed fingers. They went out there and tried to win the next play. That's what champions do."
WVSU will travel to Concord next Saturday. UNC Pembroke will welcome the University of Charleston next Saturday.