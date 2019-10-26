Isiah Scott caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Austin Hensley with 10 seconds left in the game to give West Virginia State a thrilling 39-36 Mountain East Conference victory over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday in Buckhannon.
The Yellow Jackets scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to avoid a huge upset loss to improve to 6-2 overall and 6-1 in MEC play. Wesleyan fell to 1-6, 1-5.
The wild ending saw four touchdown passes in the final 2:22 of playing time, two each from the Yellow Jackets and Bobcats.
State trailed 22-14 after three quarters and was still down five points when Dant'e Jones scored on a 2-yard run. A successful 2-point conversion pass gave the Yellow Jackets a 25-22 lead with 4:43 left.
Wesleyan reclaimed the lead at 29-25 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Northrop to Kenny Lewis Jr. with 2:22 remaining in the game.
WVSU marched right down the field and re-captured the lead on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hensley to Scott to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-29 advantage with 1:35 left.
The Bobcats were far from finished, taking just 31 seconds to go 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Wesleyan scored on a 54-yard TD pass from Northrop to Lawrence Brown with 1:01 remaining to lead 36-32.
State, though, got the ball last and the Jackets' offense came through with the comeback, going 68 yards on five plays, capped off by the Scott heroics with just 10 seconds to go.
Hensley was 28 of 54 passing for 382 yards and three touchdowns for WVSU. Scott caught two TDs in the final 1:35 and hauled in seven passes overall for 102 yards. Fellow receiver Tyrone Lyte had 118 yards receiving on eight catches.
Northrop was 24 of 45 passing for 376 yards passing and four touchdowns for Wesleyan and Tre Gulley caught six passes for 91 yards.
Charleston 42, Glenville State 3
The University of Charleston celebrated homecoming in style, dismantling Glenville State at UC Stadium.
The victory for the Golden Eagles (5-3, 4-3) sets up a big game next Saturday at rival West Virginia State (6-2, 6-1) at 11 a.m. in Institute. The game is a part of the NCAA Division II Showcase and will air on television locally by WOWK on CBS.
The Golden Eagles rolled up 447 yards of total offense, including a huge day in the passing game. UC quarterback Brant Grisel threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns on 23 of 39 passing.
UC had two wide receivers go over 100 yards on the day. Mike Strachan was the main recipient, hauling in all four of the touchdowns and catching nine passes for 175 yards. Xavion Gordon added 101 yards on five receptions.
The Golden Eagle defense also did its part, including a defensive score and holding Glenville State to just three points. Pioneer quarterback Tim Heltzel was intercepted two times and only completed 18 of 42 passes for 141 yards.
Glenville State (4-4, 4-4) actually led 3-0, scoring on its first possession of the game, a 48-yard field goal by Justin Watts with 10:10 left in the first quarter. That would be the only points the Pioneers would score.
UC took the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Grisel to Strachan with 2:22 left in the opening quarter, and the 7-3 score held up entering the second quarter.
That's when the Golden Eagles took over, outscoring Glenville State 21-0. UC scored on a 39-yard interception return by Kei Beckham, a Strachan 4-yard touchdown catch and a Joe Street 2-yard TD run.
After a scoreless third quarter, UC added two more TDs in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring, both TD passes from Grisel to Strachan (44 and 25 yards).