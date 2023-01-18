Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University, the No. 13-ranked men's basketball team in the country, was dominated throughout in falling to Glenville State 91-77 at home in the Mountain East Conference on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets, who fall to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in league play, trailed by 25 at one point to the Pioneers (11-6, 7-4). 

