WHEELING — The No. 1-seeded West Liberty University men’s basketball team used 22 points from Pat Robinson and a 9-0 run midway through the second half to churn out an 89-81 win over Wheeling Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament at WesBanco Arena.
The Hilltoppers (27-2) advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where they take on the Fairmont State-Notre Dame winner at 6 p.m.
West Liberty extends its winning streak to 13 games and is the No. 1-ranked team in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region.
Bryce Butler added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for WLU, while Will Yoakum chipped in 12 and Malik McKinney added 10.
West Liberty shot 49% from the floor, including an uncharacteristic 3 of 15 from the 3-point line, but doled out 15 assists.
Jarett Haines tossed in a game-high 28 points to pace the Cardinals, while Jordan Reid racked up 24 points and 11 boards and Jay Gentry scored 15 points.
Wheeling finishes the season at 10-20.
Fairmont State 67, Notre Dame 65: George Mangas connected on 7 of 10 shots from the floor and all seven of his free throws to finish with 22 points as No. 4-seed Fairmont State edged fifth-seeded Notre Dame to advance out of Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Fairmont (22-6) takes on top-seeded West Liberty in Saturday semifinals. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Isaiah Sanders added 18 points and nine rebounds and Zyon Dobbs donated 11 points for FSU.
Mangas scored six points over the final six minutes to help seal the win.
For Notre Dame (15-14), Jaedon Willis and Michael Sampson each tallied 13 points and John Godinez and Michael Kirkland each contributed 12 points.