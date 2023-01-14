Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

INSTITUTE — That sound you heard Saturday evening was a depth charge going off in Institute.

Following a lackluster first half and an uneven start to the second half, West Virginia State turned to its bench players to provide a spark, and their efforts helped the Yellow Jackets rally for an 82-79 Mountain East Conference victory at the Walker Convocation Center.

Tags