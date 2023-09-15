Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha Valley’s two Mountain East Conference football teams, both coming off home victories last Thursday in league lidlifters, are each on the road on Saturday, seeking 2-0 starts in conference play.

Charleston (2-0, 1-0 MEC) at UNC Pembroke (1-1, 0-1)

