The rematch of West Virginia State’s 42-35 victory over Charleston in the 2022 season finale is set for Nov. 11, as announced in the Mountain East Conference’s football schedule release on Thursday.
Nine weeks earlier, the Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles will each open conference play, along with the other 10 league members, on the weekend of Sept. 9. Charleston entertains Concord at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, while UNC Pembroke comes calling on West Virginia State at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.
Other conference openers slated for that weekend include Fairmont State at West Liberty, Frostburg State at Wheeling, West Virginia Wesleyan at Notre Dame College and Glenville State at Alderson Broaddus.
West Virginia State, which went 6-4 in MEC play last fall as part of a 7-4 ledger, travels to Concord in Week 3 and hosts Glenville State in Week 4 before going to West Virginia Wesleyan and Notre Dame in consecutive weeks.
The Yellow Jackets alternate home and road games the last five weeks of the season, beginning with Alderson Broaddus in Institute on the weekend of Oct. 14. Then it’s at Fairmont State, home against Frostburg State, at Wheeling and home versus the Golden Eagles.
Charleston, which was 6-5 overall and 6-4 in the league last season, goes to UNC Pembroke in Week 3, hosts West Virginia Wesleyan and then travels to Glenville State and Alderson Broaddus in consecutive weeks.
The Golden Eagles host Notre Dame in Week 7 and visit Maryland to meet Frostburg State before playing their final three games in the Kanawha Valley – home against Fairmont State and host to West Liberty before traveling to Institute for the finale with the Yellow Jackets on the weekend of Nov. 11.
Game dates and times are not yet finalized, according to the conference office, as Thursday night matchups are explored.
Week 1 – the weekend of Sept. 2 – is set aside for non-conference play. Charleston will entertain Gannon (Pennsylvania) on Aug. 31 in a Thursday night opener, while West Virginia State will travel to NCAA Division I FCS opponent Morehead State on Sept. 2.
Notre Dame is the defending league champion. The Falcons were 9-3 overall and 9-1 in MEC play in 2022, reaching the NCAA Division II playoffs. Concord and Frostburg State were second and third, respectively.