Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

uc wvstate2
Buy Now

WV State's Donovan Riddick (10) passes against University of Charleston last season.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The rematch of West Virginia State’s 42-35 victory over Charleston in the 2022 season finale is set for Nov. 11, as announced in the Mountain East Conference’s football schedule release on Thursday.

Nine weeks earlier, the Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles will each open conference play, along with the other 10 league members, on the weekend of Sept. 9. Charleston entertains Concord at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, while UNC Pembroke comes calling on West Virginia State at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.

Stories you might like

Tags