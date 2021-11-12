Glen Abrams poured in a game-high 35 points as the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team opened its season with a 93-82 win over Livingstone in the Earl Lloyd Classic Friday at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
Abrams knocked down 13 of 14 shots at the foul line and connected on 4 of 12 from the 3-point line. He also doled out a team-best six assists and added five steals.
Ernest Jenkins added 19 points and three steals for the Yellow Jackets (1-0), while Jeremiah Moore added 11 points and seven rebounds and Anthony Pittman provided nine points, 11 boards, three blocks and six steals.
State shot just 44% from the floor but hit on 29 of 36 shots (80%) from the foul line.
Navar Elmore led the way for Livingstone with 15 points, while Arion Broadnax added 11 points and Cameron Carpenter chipped in 10.
WVSU hosts Shaw University at 4 p.m. Friday.
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: The West Virginia State University women’s volleyball team capped a historic regular season by taking down rival University of Charleston 3-1 Friday evening at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute. State won by scores of 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14.
WVSU finishes its regular season at 27-3, the most wins in program history. The Yellow Jackets, who tallied a 15-1 record in Mountain East Conference play, claim the regular-season conference crown and will host next week’s MEC tournament.
Freshman Natalie Beer recorded a career-high 17 kills in the contest, along with six blocks. Seniors Jenna Dufresne (11) and Grace Martin (10) and sophomore Kierston Eggleton (10) each added double-digit kills. Eggleton marked her first career triple-double, chipping 13 diggs and 28 assists.
Sage Bearnson led UC with 15 kills and McKenzie Carpenter added 11. The Golden Eagles finish their season at 21-10 (12-6).