The University of Charleston men's basketball team got a much-needed victory Wednesday night, defeating Glenville State 82-63 on the road in the Mountain East Conference at the Waco Center.
The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 10 in the official Atlantic Region rankings, improve to 19-8 overall and 16-5 in the MEC. The top eight make the Division II NCAA Tournament.
UC scored the first eight points of the game and led the entire way. The Golden Eagles led by 16 points at halftime and were never threatened, shooting a sizzling 59% from the floor (35 for 59).
The Golden Eagles had five players score in double figures, led by Tyler Eberhart with 20 points. Others included Eddie Colbert (16 points), Keaton Turner (14), C.J. Meredith (11) and Keith Williams (10).
Freddie Word (20 points) and Jordan Turbo Smith (18 points) combined for 38 for Glenville State (15-12, 11-10).
UC will host rival West Virginia State needing a win to further its chances at a regional berth on Saturday at 4 p.m. It will be senior day and the regular season finale at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
West Virginia State 90, Concord 85: The Yellow Jackets got good balance and shot well from the floor in earning the road win over the Mountain Lions in the MEC at the Carter Center in Athens.
With the win, WVSU (19-8, 13-8) clinched a top-six seed and important first-round bye in the MEC Tournament next week in Wheeling.
Four players were in double figures for the Yellow Jackets, led by Taevon Horton and Noah Jordan with 17 points each, followed closely behind by Malik Whittaker (14 points) and Ibn Loyal (13).
State was hot from the floor, shooting 52% (29 for 56) as well as 52% from 3-point range (12 for 23).
WVSU trailed by 14 points with 13 minutes left in the game.
J.J. Harper paced Concord (14-13, 10-11) with 19 points, Jevon Laidler added 18 points and former Huntington standout Amare Smith chipped in 17 points.
Women
Concord 82, West Virginia State 71: The Yellow Jackets didn't score a single point in a six-minute stretch in the second quarter in getting upset on the road against the Mountain Lions.
WVSU, ranked fourth in the Atlantic Regional Rankings, remains in a tie for second place with UC. The two rivals play Saturday in a pivotal game for both teams.
The Yellow Jackets (21-5, 16-5) trailed by 10 at halftime but rallied to take a 47-45 lead with 3:16 left in the third quarter before the Mountain Lions took back control.
Anysa Jordan earned a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds for State. Shelby Harmeyer added 12 points and Emyah Fortenberry also had a double-double (10 points, 13 boards).
Maggie Guynn paced Concord (12-15, 9-12) with 18 points, Maddie Ratcliff tacked on 17 points and Nakaila Gray had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Glenville State 78, Charleston 51: The Golden Eagles were outscored in every quarter in a blowout loss on the road to the Pioneers, who clinched the MEC regular-season title.
UC (21-6, 16-5) is ranked No. 8 in the Atlantic Region, with the top eight making the Division II NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles remain in a tie with rival West Virginia State for second place in the league.
Trinity Palacio was the lone double-figure scorer with 14 points for the Golden Eagles. Maggie Stephenson grabbed nine rebounds for UC and added six points.
Glenville State (25-2, 19-2), the defending national champion, had three player score 19 points or more, led by Mickayla Perdue with 22 points.
Breanna Campbell and Hya Highwood both added 19 points for the Pioneers. UC was forced into 34 turnovers by Glenville State.