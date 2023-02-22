Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The University of Charleston men's basketball team got a much-needed victory Wednesday night, defeating Glenville State 82-63 on the road in the Mountain East Conference at the Waco Center.

The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 10 in the official Atlantic Region rankings, improve to 19-8 overall and 16-5 in the MEC. The top eight make the Division II NCAA Tournament.

Tags