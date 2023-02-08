BUCKHANNON -- The University of Charleston men's basketball team had good balance with four double-figure scorers in earning a 84-53 road victory at West Virginia Wesleyan in the Mountain East Conference on Wednesday.
Eddie Colbert and Shunta Wilson both scored 14 points for UC, with Tyler Eberhart and Jeremiah Keene tallying 10 points each. The Golden Eagles were efficient from the floor, shooting 54%.
With the win, the Golden Eagles improved to 16-7 overall and 13-4 in the MEC and remain in a tie with Fairmont State for second place.
Darius Greene was the lone double-figure scorer with 15 points for Wesleyan (2-20, 2-15). The Bobcats shot just 36% from the floor and 8% from 3-point range.
The Golden Eagles will next host Davis and Elkins on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
Davis and Elkins 91, West Virginia State 82: The Yellow Jackets lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, falling on the road to the Senators at the McConnell Center in the MEC.
WVSU (16-7, 10-7), ranked in a tie for No. 9 in the latest Atlantic Regional rankings, are knotted for fourth place in the league with Notre Dame.
Malik Whittaker led four double-figure scorers with 21 points for State, followed by former Capital standout Anthony Pittman (18 points), Ibn Loyal (13) and Samier Kinsler (10).
Former Woodrow Wilson standout Breland Walton had game highs in both points (25) and rebounds (13) for Davis and Elkins (14-9, 8-9). Sam Rolle added 18 points for the Senators.
The Yellow Jackets will return home on Saturday, where they will host West Virginia Wesleyan at 4 p.m. in the Walker Convocation Center.
Women
West Virginia State 124, Davis and Elkins 77: The Yellow Jackets set a school record for most points in a game in rolling to an easy win on the road over the Senators.
The 124 points against Davis and Elkins bests the Yellow Jackets; previous mark of 123 against Kutztown set in 2016. With the win, State (18-4, 13-4) is in a tie for second place in the MEC with rival Charleston.
Six WVSU players were in double figures, including two with more than 20 points in Destiny Fields (26) and Alana Kramer (20).
Other State players in double figures included Shelby Harmeyer (18), Anysa Jordan (17) and Emyah Fortenberry and Imani Reid with 11 each.
Marissa Berlin led the Senators (5-17, 5-12) with 14 points and Jackie Wright had a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds).
Charleston 60, West Virginia Wesleyan 50: The Golden Eagles jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and cruised to the victory on the road over the Bobcats.
The win propels the Golden Eagles (18-5, 13-4) into a second-place tie in the MEC with rival West Virginia State.
Trinity Palacio scored a game-high 21 points for UC and Markyia McCormick was also in double figures with 15 points.
Emma Witt earned a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Wesleyan (4-17, 3-14) and Daveona Hatchell also had a double-double (11 points, 12 boards).