The University of Charleston men's basketball team endured a long road trip, suffering a 77-64 loss at Notre Dame College in the Mountain East Conference in South Euclid, Ohio, on Wednesday.
With the loss, the Golden Eagles fall to 17-8 overall and 14-5 in the MEC and are now in third place. Notre Dame (16-9, 12-7) moves into sole possession of fourth place.
UC only trailed by one at halftime, but was outscored 40-28 in the second half. The Golden Eagles shot just 17% from 3-point range (4 for 24), compared to 46% from the Falcons (10-22).
Eddie Colbert led three double-figure scorers with 17 points for UC, Keith Williams added 12 points and Tyler Eberhart contributed 11 points.
Tyland Crawford paced Notre Dame with a game-high 18 points, DeAirius Barker chipped in 15 points and Obinna Ugwuakazi grabbed 16 rebounds.
Alderson Broaddus 92, West Virginia State 82: The Yellow Jackets led by eight at halftime but allowed 58 points in the second half in falling on the road to the Battlers in Philippi at Rex Pyles Arena.
WVSU (17-8, 11-8), ranked No. 9 in the latest Atlantic Region rankings, has lost seven of its last nine games and drops to fifth place in the league.
Samier Kinsler poured in a game-high 33 points, including going 8 for 11 from 3 point range for State. Noah Jordan added 12 points and Malik Whittaker was also in double figures with 10 points.
Alderson Broaddus (9-15, 7-12) shot 52% from the floor and 52% from 3-point range. Jalen Knott led the Battlers with 28 points, including their first 14 points of the game, and Coryon Rice tallied 20 points.
The Yellow Jackets return home to play Notre Dame College (Ohio) on Saturday at 4 p.m. inside the Walker Convocation Center.
Women
West Virginia State 100, Alderson Broaddus 73: The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 22 in the nation, hit triple digits in points for the third straight game in the road win over the Battlers.
With the win, WVSU (20-4, 15-4) remains in a tie for second place in the MEC with rival UC. In its previous two games, State defeated Davis and Elkins 124-77, and West Virginia Wesleyan 112-58.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 36-15 lead after the first quarter and were never threatened. WVSU forced 30 Battlers turnovers.
Three different players scored 16 points for State -- former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell, Shelby Harmeyer and Imani Reid. Destiny Fields was also in double figures with 12 points.
Cassandra Smith tallied game highs in points (22) and rebounds (nine) for Alderson Broaddus (5-19, 4-15) and Londaisha Smith added 18 points.
UC 59, Notre Dame 55: The Golden Eagles got good balance and were able to avoid an upset on the road against the Falcons.
UC (20-5, 15-4) remains in a tie for second place with rival West Virginia State with three regular season games remaining.
Trinity Palacio and Markyia McCormick both netted 12 points for the Golden Eagles and Clarrissa Francis was right behind with 11 points.
Noel Weathers scored a game-high 17 points for Notre Dame (6-20, 5-14) and Lizzie Imrie added 14 points. Both teams combined to shoot 2 for 30 from 3-point range (UC 1 for 18 and Notre Dame 1 of 12).
The Golden Eagles return home to play Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Wehrle Innovation Center.