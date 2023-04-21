Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston baseball team dismantled West Virginia Wesleyan, sweeping a Mountain East Conference doubleheader at home Friday, winning the first game 20-2 and prevailing 5-0 in the second game.

With the victories, the Golden Eagles won their eighth straight game, improving to 31-7 overall and 19-3 in league play.

