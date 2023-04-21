The University of Charleston baseball team dismantled West Virginia Wesleyan, sweeping a Mountain East Conference doubleheader at home Friday, winning the first game 20-2 and prevailing 5-0 in the second game.
With the victories, the Golden Eagles won their eighth straight game, improving to 31-7 overall and 19-3 in league play.
In the first game, the Golden Eagles pounded out 17 hits and four players -- Tyler Dellerman, Clay Hale, Drew Beckner, and AJ Karosas -- hit home runs.
Dellerman added a double, collected three hits in total, and drove in four runs for UC. Beckner also had four RBIs, and Karosas and former George Washington standout Brayden McCallister drove in three runs each.
In the second game, Cole Peschl (five innings) and Tad Dean (two innings) combined on the shutout, allowed just five hits and struck out 10 for the Golden Eagles.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE BASEBALL: The Yellow Jackets dropped an MEC doubleheader at home to Concord, losing the first game 3-2 and falling 6-2 in the second game.
In the first game, the Yellow Jackets bullpen of Linden Carey and Camron Lewis combined for four innings of shutout ball, but it wasn't enough in the narrow defeat.
Ryan Kay provided all the offense for WVSU (21-16, 16-6), delivering a two-run single in the third inning. Andrew Neff pitched six innings of relief to get the win (9-1) for Concord and Chris Satcher hit a two-run homer.
State led 2-0 in the second game before Concord (24-14, 20-2) tied it with two runs in the fifth inning and tallied four runs in the seventh inning. Mike Huber and Kyle Waters both collected two hits for the Yellow Jackets.