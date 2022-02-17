Keith Williams registered 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the University of Charleston men's basketball team held off Notre Dame 85-78 Wednesday evening at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles have won four straight and move to 20-5 (15-4 Mountain East Conference), good for third place in the league standings.
Jeremiah Keene added 16 points and seven assists for UC, while Lamont McManus scored 16 points and grabbed six boards and Shaunn Monroe fired in 15 points.
Charleston was efficient on offense, shooting 53% from the floor, including 12 of 28 from the 3-point line, and handing out 21 assists as a team with just 10 turnovers.
For Notre Dame (15-10, 12-7), Jaedon Willis led the way with 24 points, while Michael Sampson scored 14 and John Godinez 11.
The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday, where they take Alderson Broaddus in Philippi. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
West Virginia State 100, Alderson Broaddus 84: Anthony Pittman and Ernest Jenkins each scored 20 points as the Yellow Jackets picked up a win over Alderson Broaddus Wednesday evening at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
WVSU has now won five straight and moves to 20-6 (15-4 MEC). AB slips to 11-13 (8-11).
Pittman added nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two assists while Jenkins made 6 of 8 shots from the 3-point line.
Also for State, Glen Abram (17 points), Jeremiah Moore (16) and Noah Jordan (11) all scored in double figures.
The Yellow Jackets recorded 14 steals and scored 25 points off 17 AB turnovers.
Vincent Smalls led the Battlers with 21 points while Coryon Rice registered 15 and John Grayson 14.
West Virginia State takes on Notre Dame College Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.