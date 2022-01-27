West Virginia State University Athletic Director Nate Burton announced the addition of women's acrobatics and tumbling to the sport offerings at WVSU on Thursday.
The Mountain East Conference announced the addition of acrobatics and tumbling to its slate of championship sports in 2018 and became the first NCAA conference to sponsor the sport in doing so.
West Virginia State will be the ninth MEC institution to offer the sport along with Alderson Broaddus, Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Glenville State, Notre Dame College, West Liberty and West Virginia Wesleyan.
Men's basketball
West Virginia State 95, Fairmont State 84: Anthony Pittman poured in a career-high 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the West Virginia State cranked out a crucial 95-84 Mountain East Conference win over Fairmont State Wednesday evening at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets picked up their ninth straight win to improve 14-5 (9-3 MEC) and are fourth in the league standings, a half-game back of the third-place Falcons.
Fairmont suffered its third loss of the season to fall to 15-3 (10-3 MEC).
Jeremiah Moore registered 19 points and six boards for WVSU and Noah Jordan connected on three 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Glen Abram tacked on 11 points and Dwaine Jones added four points, eight assists and six rebounds.
West Virginia State shot 53% from the floor, including 63% in the second half.
Isaiah Sanders led the Falcons with 24 points and Briggs Parris made five 3s en route to scoring 20 points.
The Yellow Jackets' next game is Saturday at Frostburg State. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Charleston 88, Frostburg State 79: Jeremiah Keene recorded 18 points and five rebounds as the University of Charleston men's basketball team earned a win over Frostburg State Wednesday evening at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles have won seven of their last eight contests to move to 14-3 (10-2 MEC) and sit in second place in the league standings. Frostburg falls to 6-13 (4-9).
Lamont McManus added 12 points and nine boards for UC and Isaiah Gable chipped in 10 points.
Charleston won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Bobcats 39-28 and scoring 20 second-chance points to Frostburg's six.
Canaan Bartley poured in 21 points and Agyei Edwards tacked on 20 to lead the Bobcats.
UC travels to Fairmont State Saturday for a 4 p.m. tilt against the Falcons.