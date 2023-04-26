The West Virginia State University baseball team rallied to score six runs in the ninth inning to overtake Wilberforce 9-5 on the road in Xenia, Ohio, in non-conference play Wednesday.
Trailing 5-3 in the ninth, Tyler Overaitis had an RBI double and Connor Fizer singled in a run to tie the game for WVSU. Two errors followed to score runs, and Ethan Spolarich doubled in two insurance runs for State.
Ryan Kay had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets. Fizer, Spolarich and Aidan Paulsen had two hits each for WVSU.
State (24-16) returns to Mountain East Conference action for a four-game series against Davis and Elkins on the road on Thursday and Saturday.
UC SOFTBALL: The Golden Eagles celebrated senior night in style, earning a dominating 13-0 shutout victory at home over Bluefield State in non-conference play at Watt Powell Annex.
Three Golden Eagle pitchers -- Danielle Bauer, Brianna McCown and Addison Mass -- combined for the five-inning shutout, allowing just one hit.
At the plate for the Golden Eagles, Emma Groe and Hannah Rose both hit home runs and drove in three runs. Allysa Lake and Kaylee Hotchkiss added a pair of hits each for UC.
The Golden Eagles (30-8) return to MEC action for a four-game homestand against Frostburg State on Friday and Fairmont State on Sunday.