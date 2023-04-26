Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia State University baseball team rallied to score six runs in the ninth inning to overtake Wilberforce 9-5 on the road in Xenia, Ohio, in non-conference play Wednesday.

Trailing 5-3 in the ninth, Tyler Overaitis had an RBI double and Connor Fizer singled in a run to tie the game for WVSU. Two errors followed to score runs, and Ethan Spolarich doubled in two insurance runs for State.  

