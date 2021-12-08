Glen Abram sank a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining to help the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team to a 67-64 win over Wheeling Wednesday night at the Alma McDonough Center in Wheeling.
State improves to 5-4 (2-2 Mountain East Conference), while Wheeling falls to 3-6 (2-3).
Abram finished with a game-high 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Anthony Pittman added 16 points and nine rebounds. Also for State, Noah Jordan chipped in 10 points and seven boards.
Jordan Reid led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Jay Gentry scored 16 and Jarett Haines had 11.
West Liberty 89, Charleston 78: Pat Robinson pumped in 22 points and Bryce Butler added 20 as West Liberty knocked off the University of Charleston men’s basketball team Wednesday night in West Liberty.
The Golden Eagles drop to 7-2 on the season and earn their first loss in MEC play (4-1). The Hilltoppers improve to 8-1 (4-1).
Marlon Moore and Malik McKinney each added 11 points for West Liberty, who knocked down 10 3-pointers in the victory.
Lamont McManus led UC with 14 points, while Keith Williams and Eddie Colbert each chipped in 11. Isaiah Gable and Riley Heatherington tacked on 10 points apiece.
MEC women
West Virginia State 99, Wheeling 95: Payton Shears scored seven of her 15 points in overtime as the West Virginia State earned a win over Wheeling Wednesday night at the Alma McDonough Center in Wheeling.
State improves to 6-2 on the season (2-2 MEC). Wheeling slips to 2-6 (2-3).
Alana Kramer tallied 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Destiny Fields and Charity Shears each added 13 points and Shelby Harmeyer chipped in 10.
For the Cardinals, Shanley Woods registered a game-high 25 points and Lauren Calhoun added 23 points and 13 boards.
West Liberty 78, Charleston 74: Audrey Tingle tossed in 28 points, 10 in overtime, and grabbed 15 rebounds as West Liberty escaped with a home win over Charleston Wednesday night in West Liberty.
Charleston falls to 4-5 (2-3 MEC), while the Hilltoppers climb to 6-2 (4-1).
UC’s Clarissa Francis made two free throws with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
In the extra period, Charleston’s Anastasiia Zakharova and Jamia Nesmith each converted a layup and Markyia McCormick knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Golden Eagles a 1-point lead with 1:27 to play.
But the Hilltoppers made six free throws over the final minute and Tingle added a jumper to help West Liberty get the win.
McCormick, Francis, Dakota Reeves, and Sierra Davis each finished with 13 points for Charleston, while Zakharova chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
WVSU volleyball: Jenna Dufresne made history for West Virginia State’s volleyball team as the senior outside hitter became the first player in program history to earn All-American honors when she was named to the NCAA Division II All-American second team.
Dufresne is also the first player in program history to earn Atlantic Region Player of the Year honors and she was named Mountain East Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row.