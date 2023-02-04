WHEELING — Visiting West Virginia State limited Wheeling to 12.5% shooting from 3-point range and 36.7% overall from the field to top the Cardinals, 83-78, in overtime in the Alma McDonough Center in Mountain East Conference women’s play on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t shoot considerably better — 38.2% on floor shots and 28.6% from the perimeter — but outscored Wheeling 14-9 in the extra session to improve to 17-4 overall and 12-4 in the MEC.
Anysa Jordan and Destiny Fields scored 18 points apiece to pace West Virginia State. Emyah Fortenberry and Shelby Harmeyer netted 12 apiece.
Harmeyer drained four treys. Fortenberry added 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Jacqui Hinesmon scored a game-high 20 points and Lauren Calhoun collected 12 points and 12 boards for the Cardinals (12-11, 10-6 MEC). Carla Torrubia Cano netted 14 points.
The Yellow Jackets avenged a 91-77 loss to Wheeling on Dec. 7 in Institute. West Virginia State climbed into a three-way tie for second place in the league standings with Charleston and West Liberty.
West Liberty 87, Charleston 77 (OT): The visiting Golden Eagles led 43-31 at intermission and 63-54 through three frames, but the Hilltoppers outscored Charleston 19-10 in the fourth quarter and 14-4 in the extra session in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex in West Liberty.
The result, combined with West Virginia State’s win at Wheeling, knotted the Hilltoppers, Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets in a three-way tie for second in the MEC standings at 12-4.
Sonia Sarda scored 25 points to lead five Hilltoppers (14-8) in double figures. Corinne Thomas netted 23 and Karly McCutcheon and Arriana Manzay added 13 apiece. Grace Faulk dropped in 11.
Manzay added 12 boards. Thomas was 6 of 8 from 3-point range.
Clarrissa Francis scored a game-high 29 points for Charleston (17-5). Trinity Palacio contributed 23 and Markyia McCormick produced 12.
West Liberty earned a regular-season series split, avenging a 78-58 loss to the Golden Eagles on Dec. 7 in Charleston.
Men
West Virginia State 111, Wheeling 77: The visiting Yellow Jackets singed the Alma McDonough Center nets with 19 3-pointers and blew to a 56-30 halftime lead to cruise in Wheeling.
Malik Whitaker scored 26 points and knocked down five treys. Noah Jordan netted 25 points, Samier Kinsler dropped in 14 — on four 3s — and Ibn Loyal added 11 for the Yellow Jackets (16-6, 10-6 MEC), who are tied with Notre Dame College for fourth place in the league standings.
West Virginia State shot 42 for 77 (54.5%) from the field and 19 for 41 (46.3%) from the perimeter.
Marcus Johnson pitched in 18 points for the Cardinals (5-17, 3-13 MEC). John Korte chipped in 13 points and Caleb Murray added 10.
The Yellow Jackets ended a five-game skid and earned a regular-season sweep of Wheeling. West Virginia State won the first meeting, 92-84, on Dec. 7 in Institute.
West Liberty 94, Charleston 77: The Hilltoppers shot out to a 44-24 halftime lead to preserve their standing as league leaders in convincing fashion at the ASRC in West Liberty.
Bryce Butler scored 17 points, Christian Montague dropped in 12, Ben Sarson netted 11 and Steve Cannady tallied 10 for West Liberty (19-3, 14-2 MEC).
Tyler Eberhart notched 21 points to lead all scorers for the Golden Eagles (15-7, 12-4 MEC), who would’ve tied the Hilltoppers for first place in the conference with a win.
Jeremiah Keene and Eddie Colbert III scored 12 points apiece for Charleston, which also fell to West Liberty on Dec. 7 in Charleston, 98-81.