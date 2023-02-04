Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHEELING — Visiting West Virginia State limited Wheeling to 12.5% shooting from 3-point range and 36.7% overall from the field to top the Cardinals, 83-78, in overtime in the Alma McDonough Center in Mountain East Conference women’s play on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t shoot considerably better — 38.2% on floor shots and 28.6% from the perimeter — but outscored Wheeling 14-9 in the extra session to improve to 17-4 overall and 12-4 in the MEC.

