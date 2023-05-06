Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Extra innings was only a warmup.

The University of Charleston softball team played three elimination games Saturday in the Mountain East Conference Tournament and won them all. The Golden Eagles first edged Glenville State 4-3 in eight frames, then knocked off Notre Dame College 8-0 and took out Fairmont State 10-5 at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Virginia.

