The University of Charleston softball team played three elimination games Saturday in the Mountain East Conference Tournament and won them all. The Golden Eagles first edged Glenville State 4-3 in eight frames, then knocked off Notre Dame College 8-0 and took out Fairmont State 10-5 at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Virginia.
Charleston (38-9) advanced to the final on Sunday against Davis & Elkins, which topped Fairmont State 14-5 on Saturday to move on from the winners bracket. The Golden Eagles need to beat the Senators twice to win the double-elimination tournament.
In its final game of three on Saturday against the Fighting Falcons, Charleston built a 7-0 lead through three innings. In the first, Jeritza Montero singled in a run, Emma Groe added a sacrifice fly and Montero came home on a throwing error on the play.
The Golden Eagles added four more in the third. Isabella Andujar had an RBI double, Groe produced another sac fly and Raegan West tripled home a run before scoring on a Fairmont State error.
The Falcons (33-23) scored a run in the fourth and three in the fifth, but Charleston answered each time to preserve a comfortable lead.
Allysa Lake, Montero and Brionna Bowman had two hits apiece for the Golden Eagles. Groe knocked in two runs. Andujar and Montero each tallied twice.
Brianna McCown worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits to get the win. She had four punchouts and two walks.
Hannah Workman had three hits for Fairmont State. Katy Darnell, Peyton Wetherholt and Courtney Moyer chipped in two base knocks. Brianna McKenzie had two RBIs.
Emma Gates took the decision for the Falcons. She threw two innings, yielding four runs on three hits.
CHARLESTON 4, GLENVILLE STATE 3: The Golden Eagles outhit the Pioneers 11-6, but needed a Glenville State error to win in walk-off fashion.
Andujar went 2 for 4, homered and drove in all four Charleston runs. Hannah Rose, Lake and Bowman notched two hits each.
Addison Mass got the win in relief of McCown, who started and went 6 1/3 innings. Mass was perfect in 1 2/3 frames.
Reliever Holly Brehm was the Pioneers’ tough-luck loser. She went six innings in the circle, allowing just one unearned run — on an infield error off Andujar’s bat to plate Bowman with the winning run.
Kylee Goodman was 2 for 3 to pace the Glenville State offense.
CHARLESTON 8, NOTRE DAME 0: In Game 2 Saturday, the Golden Eagles plated eight runs on six hits, capitalizing on three Falcons errors to win in five innings.
Charleston blew it open with a six-run bottom of the third.
Montero had two hits and drove in four runs. Kaylee Hotchkiss knocked in a pair.
Danielle Bauer went the distance for Charleston and allowed just two hits. She fanned six Falcons and walked none.
Allison Weilnau took the loss for Notre Dame. She allowed five runs — two earned — on four hits over 2 1/3 innings.