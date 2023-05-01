Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

uc state sofball1
Buy Now

University of Charleston’s Emma Groe (31) is met at home plate by her teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader against West Virginia State on Wednesday at the Watt Powell Annex in Kanawha City.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The University of Charleston’s softball team claimed the top seed from the Mountain East Conference’s South Division in the league tournament, which begins Friday at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Virginia.

The Golden Eagles (34-8, 27-5 MEC) take on West Liberty (16-36, 12-20 MEC), the No. 4 seed from the North Division, at noon Friday. That’s one of eight games on Day 1 of the double-elimination tournament.

Stories you might like