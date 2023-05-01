University of Charleston’s Emma Groe (31) is met at home plate by her teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader against West Virginia State on Wednesday at the Watt Powell Annex in Kanawha City.
The University of Charleston’s softball team claimed the top seed from the Mountain East Conference’s South Division in the league tournament, which begins Friday at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Virginia.
The Golden Eagles (34-8, 27-5 MEC) take on West Liberty (16-36, 12-20 MEC), the No. 4 seed from the North Division, at noon Friday. That’s one of eight games on Day 1 of the double-elimination tournament.
Charleston and the Hilltoppers split a doubleheader March 26 in West Liberty – 8-2, Golden Eagles, and 11-8, West Liberty.
The winner of that game moves on to the 5 p.m. game Friday against the victor of Notre Dame (29-25, 18-14 league) versus Davis and Elkins (26-24, 20-12 conference), which will be contested at the same time.
The Golden Eagles-Hilltoppers loser opposes the Falcons-Senators loser.
Other first-round matchups at 2:30 p.m. Friday pair West Virginia Wesleyan (42-13, 25-7 MEC) against Frostburg State (31-20, 18-14 MEC), and North Division top seed Fairmont State (31-21, 21-11 MEC) versus Glenville State (22-26, 15-17 MEC).
Four elimination games and the winner’s bracket semifinals are slated for Saturday, and the champion will be decided at either 1 p.m. Sunday or in an if-necessary rematch scheduled for 3 p.m.
West Virginia State finished last in the six-team South Division at 16-29 and 10-22 in league play and did not qualify for the conference tournament.
Tickets are on sale online at mountaineast.org. All-session passes are $25, and single-day tickers are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11-18. Children 10 and under get in free.
EAGLES SWEEP WEEKLY HONORS: Charleston’s Isabella Andujar and Danielle Bauer claimed the MEC’s softball Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week honors, respectively.
The Golden Eagles won all five outings over the week.
Andujar, a sophomore catcher from Eustis, Florida batted 8 for 12 in those games, with two home runs and seven RBIs, and scored six runs.
Bauer, a senior from Tallahassee, Florida, won all three of her decisions in the circle and tossed complete-game shutouts against Fairmont State and Frostburg State. Over 17 innings, she allowed four hits and no earned runs with 20 strikeouts.