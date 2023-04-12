One of these days, West Virginia State is going to knock off its Kanawha County softball rival, the University of Charleston.
But Wednesday wasn't going to be that day. Not the way the Golden Eagles were pitching.
Brianna McCown and Dani Bauer shut down the Yellow Jackets' attack, allowing just four runs over 16 innings as UC capped a big afternoon and evening by recording three Mountain East Conference victories at Watt Powell Annex in Kanawha City.
The Golden Eagles swept both ends of a scheduled doubleheader, beating State 6-4 and 4-0, and prior to that picked up yet another win by edging the Jackets 3-2 in the completion of a game that was suspended in the seventh inning on March 29.
The trio of triumphs allowed UC (23-6, 17-3) to maintain its status at the top of the MEC South Division and extended its hex over its neighboring rival to eight straight games.
McCown worked the final two innings of the suspended game, then turned around and struck out 11 in UC's 6-4 doubleheader opening win. Bauer followed that with six Ks in her second-game shutout effort. On the day, UC's pitchers fanned 21 and walked only one while allowing 15 hits.
In the opener, the combination of McCown and the early long ball was enough to propel UC. Hannah Rose and Emma Groe belted home runs in the first two innings -- Groe's a two-run shot -- as UC grabbed an early 6-0 lead and rode it the rest of the way.
McCown scattered 10 hits and struck out eight Yellow Jackets batters. The former George Washington and St. Albans standout improved her record to 15-2 with a 2.30 earned run average and has punched out 136 hitters in 103 1/3 innings.
"She's our No. 1,'' UC coach Michelle Frew said. "She's got to be able to go. She's got to be able to finish it for us. Maybe she got a little tired, and it showed on the scoreboard a little bit, but we've got to go with our best.''
State (11-22 overall, 5-15 MEC) shrugged off its slow start and made it a game in the middle innings, scoring once in the fourth on an RBI double by Addi Dillow and three times in the fifth, including run-scoring hits by Kasey Murphy and Emma Pauley. Another run crossed on a passed ball.
However, McCown allowed just one baserunner over the final two innings and the Yellow Jackets again came up just short against UC. During that eight-game funk against its rival, State has dropped three games by one run and two others by two runs.
"A little bit disappointed,'' West Virginia State coach Mattie Best said. "We couldn't get that next stick up, and that's our Achilles this year. We put ourselves into a big hole and can't get that last little oomph out of it.''
Charleston won despite being outhit 10-5 by the Yellow Jackets -- something that didn't escape Frew's notice.
"We're not real happy with our hitting right now,'' Frew said. "We've got to get the bats going. I'll be honest; they outhit us, and they didn't play good defense and we took advantage of their mistakes. We've got to get our bats going.
"We lead the conference in hitting, but the last few games, we haven't been doing that. So we've got to figure that out.''
UC upped its lead from 3-0 to 6-0 in the third, getting three runs on one hit, two State errors, a walk and a hit batter.
Morgan Hoppe pushed across one run when she was struck by a Murphy pitch with the bases loaded, and Groe's grounder was misplayed, sending in another tally. Brionna Bowman's bouncer to first also plated a run to make it 6-0.
Murphy settled down after that, permitting no hits over the final three innings with just three baserunners. Jeritza Montero (2 for 4) led UC's offense.
In the second game, Bauer allowed just four singles and only one runner made it as far as second base.
Groe gave Bauer all the support she would need with an RBI grounder in the second. UC made it 3-0 in the fourth on Bowman's two-run single. Allysa Lake added a run-producing single in the fifth for insurance.
Autumn Thompson went 2 for 3 in the second game for State and was 5 for 8 on the day. Isabella Andujar and Raegan West were both 2 for 3 for UC in the nightcap.
nnn
It took two weeks, but the Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets finally finished their game suspended on March 29 by issues with the field lighting in Institute.
On Wednesday, UC scored in the top of the eighth when Montero singled home pinch runner Carlie Odejewski to break a tie and ultimately give the Eagles a 3-2 victory.
State threatened in the bottom of the eighth when Emele Clark led off with a double and was sacrificed to third, but McCown, technically in a relief role, got a strikeout and a grounder to shortstop to end the game. McCown fanned four in two innings of work.
The game had been in limbo since it was halted in the bottom of the seventh in a 2-all tie on March 29.
Completion of suspended game
Charleston 3, West Virginia State 2
Charleston;000;002;01;--;3;6;1
West Virginia St.;000;200;00;--;2;6;1
Bauer, Mass, McCown (7) and Andujar; Murphy and Moon; Top hitters -- UC: Hoppe double, 2 RBIs; Montero RBI; WVS: Murphy RBI; Pauley RBI; Clark double
First game
Charleston 6, West Virginia State 4
West Virginia St.;000;130;0;--;4;10;2
Charleston;123;000;x;--;6;5;0
Murphy and Baron; McCown and Andujar; Top hitters -- State: Ruth 2-4; A.Thompson 3-4; Murphy 2-4, double, RBI; Dillow 2-3, double, RBI; UC: Rose HR; Montero 2-4; Groe 2-run HR, 3 RBIs
Second game
Charleston 4, West Virginia State 0
West Virginia St.;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Charleston;010;210;x;--;4;7;2
Hall and Moon; Bauer and Andujar; Top hitters -- WVS: A.Thompson 2-3; UC: Andujar 2-3; West 2-3; Bowman 2 RBIs