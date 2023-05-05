Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston softball team split its two games on Day 1 of the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Friday at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Virginia.

After whitewashing West Liberty 5-0 in their first game, the Golden Eagles dropped a 4-3 decision to Davis & Elkins later Friday evening to enter the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament entering play Saturday.

