The University of Charleston softball team split its two games on Day 1 of the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Friday at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Virginia.
After whitewashing West Liberty 5-0 in their first game, the Golden Eagles dropped a 4-3 decision to Davis & Elkins later Friday evening to enter the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament entering play Saturday.
The Senators picked up two runs in the top of the first inning and led throughout in pulling their second upset, according to seeding, of the day.
Davis & Elkins, the third seed from the MEC’s South Division, knocked off North No. 2 Notre Dame earlier Friday before taking out the South’s top-seeded Golden Eagles.
Linzey Allard doubled to score Anjolina Gutierrez, who’d led the game off with a two-bagger, and Honesty Holt singled home Allard to put the Senators up 2-0 through half an inning.
Charleston (35-9) got one run back in the third, when Jeritza Montero singled home Lindsey Reavis.
But Davis & Elkins (28-24) bought insurance in the fifth. Maddie Lavelle singled in Alyssa Haynes before Holt’s single plated Allard for a three-run edge.
The Golden Eagles mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh and got within one run when Emma Groe singled home to plate Carlie Odejewski and Isabella Andujar. Raegan West next worked a walk to put two runners on base with two outs.
But Davis & Elkins pitcher Saylor Kneeland induced a fielder’s choice force out at third to end the game.
Holt was 3 for 4 and Allard and Jules Gutierrez each had two hits for the Senators. Holt also had two RBIs and Allard scored twice.
Kneeland went the distance, allowing three runs on seven hits. She had five strikeouts and six walks, throwing 128 pitches.
Rose had two hits for the Golden Eagles. Groe drove in two runs. Danielle Bauer took the decision. She started and worked one frame, yielding two runs on four hits before being replaced by Brianna McCown for the remainder of the game.
Charleston took three of four meetings from Davis & Elkins during the regular season, but two were by one run and none by a margin of more than three.
CHARLESTON 5, WEST LIBERTY 0: The Golden Eagles got their offense piecemeal — a run in the bottom of the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth — but their pitching was strong.
McCown improved to 22-3 in the circle with a two-hit complete-game shutout. She compiled six strikeouts and one walk.
Allysa Lake’s first-inning RBI double scored Rose for all the offense McCown would need. Charleston tacked on anyway, with Montero’s RBI double and Groe’s sacrifice fly in the third, Kaylee Hotchkiss’ RBI groundout in the fourth and Morgan Hoppe’s run-scoring single in the sixth.
Rose, Hoppe and West had two hits apiece for the Golden Eagles. West scored two runs.
Madison Angus took the decision for the Hilltoppers, the No. 4 seed from the MEC North Division. She went three-plus innings, allowing four runs on six hits, with two walks and a strikeout.
In other first-round action, Davis & Elkins topped Notre Dame 4-2 in eight innings, Fairmont State knocked off Glenville State 3-1 and West Virginia Wesleyan dropped Frostburg State 7-3.
Notre Dame went on to knock off West Liberty 1-0 in elimination play later Friday. The Fairmont State-West Virginia Wesleyan winners bracket game and Frostburg State-Glenville State elimination matchup ended too late for this edition. The tournament resumes at noon on Saturday.