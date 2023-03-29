Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston softball team topped West Virginia State 10-4 in the opener of a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday in Institute.

It was the Golden Eagles’ 14th victory in a span of 15 outings since starting the season 0-3 and bumped them up to 14-4 overall and 8-1 in Mountain East Conference play, leaving them in first place in the MEC South Division by half a game through play Wednesday.

