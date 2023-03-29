The University of Charleston softball team topped West Virginia State 10-4 in the opener of a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday in Institute.
It was the Golden Eagles’ 14th victory in a span of 15 outings since starting the season 0-3 and bumped them up to 14-4 overall and 8-1 in Mountain East Conference play, leaving them in first place in the MEC South Division by half a game through play Wednesday.
The second game was delayed, then ultimately suspended, with the score tied at 2.
In the opener, Charleston’s Hannah Rose went deep on the fourth pitch of the game and Isabella Andujar followed suit on the seventh pitch of the next at-bat. The Golden Eagles led from then on, tacking on two more runs in the third and three in the fifth before West Virginia State got on the board.
Charleston led 10-1 before the Yellow Jackets scored three times in the bottom of the seventh.
Andujar and Raegan West recorded three hits apiece for the Golden Eagles. Rose, Allysa Lake and Morgan Hoppe each had two of Charleston’s 14 base knocks.
West and Jeritza Montero produced two RBIs apiece.
Brianna McCown went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs — three earned — on four hits. She had eight strikeouts and two walks in 120 pitches.
Addi Dillow went 2 for 3 for West Virginia State — good for half of the Yellow Jackets’ hits. She doubled home a run in the fifth and singled in another in the seventh.
Autumn Hall and Dillow both scored on wild pitches in the bottom of the seventh to get the Yellow Jackets within six runs with no outs. McCown settled in and retired the next three hitters to end it.
Kasey Murphy took the decision for West Virginia State, working just one frame. Autumn Thompson pitched the final six innings and recorded the Yellow Jackets’ only strikeout.
The second game featured an extended delay related to field lighting with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and the game tied at 2, and another stoppage in the bottom of the frame. After the second delay — during which the Lady Jackets Field public address system played “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” — the game was officially suspended.
West Virginia State dropped to 10-12 overall and 4-5 in MEC play with the loss in the opener. The Yellow Jackets have dropped six games in their last eight outings.
West Virginia Wesleyan is 8-2 in MEC play after a split with Davis & Elkins on Wednesday to challenge Charleston at the top of the MEC South.
The Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets are scheduled to meet again April 12 in Charleston.