Charleston’s CJ Meredith was tabbed Mountain East Conference men's basketball freshman of the year and the Golden Eagles’ Keith Williams made the All-MEC first team in annual honors announced Tuesday.
One day earlier, West Virginia State's Anysa Jordan and Charleston's Trinity Palacio were named to the All-MEC women's basketball first team.
Williams, a senior from Sandusky, Ohio, averaged 12.4 points per game (ppg) through the completion of the regular season.
Meredith, a Spring Valley product, pitched in 9.4 ppg, hit 52.6% of his shots and blocked 22 shots.
Jordan, from Fairmont, registered 13.7 ppg and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Palacio, who hails from Alexandria, Virginia, accumulated 16.2 ppg.
West Liberty’s Bryce Butler is the league men's player of the year for the second consecutive season. The Hilltoppers have produced the player of the year four straight campaigns, with Dalton Bolon going back-to-back in that role in 2020-21.
Meredith is the first Charleston player to be named MEC men's freshman of the year. The conference began play in the 2013-14 season.
Wheeling’s John Korte, Concord’s Daniel Rahama, Sam Rolle IV of Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders, Glenville State’s Jordan Turbo Smith and Jaedon Willis of Notre Dame join Butler and Williams on the men's first team.
West Virginia State’s Samier Kinsler and Malik Whitaker and Charleston’s Tyler Eberhart collected second-team men's recognition.
The Golden Eagles’ Eddie Colbert III and the Yellow Jackets’ Anthony Pittman garnered honorable mention notice.
Davis & Elkins bench boss Daniel Mondragon is the league men's coach of the year.
Wheeling's Lauren Calhoun, Glenville State's Breanna Campbell, Fairmont State's Alyssa DeAngelo, West Liberty's Arriana Manzay, Mickayla Perdue of Glenville State and Frostburg State's Emilee Weakley join Jordan and Palacio on the women's first team.
Campbell is the MEC women's player of the year. Glenville State's Kim Stephens took home coach of the year honors.
West Virginia State's Destiny Fields and Shelby Harmeyer and Charleston's Dakota Reeves made the women's second team, as did Fairmont State's Katy Darnell, a Charleston product.
Markyia McCormick of Charleston picked up an honorable mention nod.
The MEC Tournament was to begin Wednesday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling with two first-round games in both men’s and women’s play.