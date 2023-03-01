Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston's Keith Williams (3) tries to drive around West Virginia State's Taevon Horton (20) on Jan. 21.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston’s CJ Meredith was tabbed Mountain East Conference men's basketball freshman of the year and the Golden Eagles’ Keith Williams made the All-MEC first team in annual honors announced Tuesday.

One day earlier, West Virginia State's Anysa Jordan and Charleston's Trinity Palacio were named to the All-MEC women's basketball first team.

